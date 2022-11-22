Watch: Cypress Point Member Sees Second Ace At Same Hole Within 10 Days
The player was the lucky witness to a second hole-in-one at the Californian course's world-famous 16th
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Holes-in-one from the back tee of the iconic 16th hole at California’s Cypress Point are a rarity - but one lucky member has just seen two within a matter of weeks
The hole is one of the most famous in the world courtesy of the daunting 220-yard carry required over part of the coastline of the Pacific Ocean. At the start of the month, a Cypress Point member brought along an SMU freshman, who achieved an ace, with the memorable occasion caught on camera. While that was a big moment on its own, history has repeated itself, and even more incredibly, the same member who witnessed the original ace was part of the group as another player pulled off the feat.
Once again, the moment has been videoed. However, unlike last time, when wild celebrations immediately followed the ball dropping into the hole, this time, there was less certainty that the ball had been holed until the group reached the green. At that point, attention turned to the Cypress Point member who had witnessed not one, but two aces at the same hole within 10 days. The member then confirmed that he had witnessed both incidents and that they were the first he’d ever seen.
A #CypressPoint member brings out an SMU player & he made an ace on 16 from the back tee. A week later the SAME member brings a group of friends & one of them makes another ace on 16 from back tee! Only 6 recorded aces from the back tee in ever! #SMUGolf #Golf #HoleInOne pic.twitter.com/Bl539IABkNNovember 21, 2022
Following that unlikely run, it would not be surprising if the member’s presence is in demand for future rounds. After all, with his likely new status as a lucky charm, plenty of willing participants will be ready to have him watch as they go for their own moment of glory on the world-famous hole.
Check out the Golf Monthly website for all the latest news, reviews and the best Black Friday golf deals as we approach Christmas.
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Tiger Woods Tops $15m Player Impact Program
The 46-year-old has won the Player Impact Program for the second year running, with Rory McIlroy settling for runner-up
By Mike Hall • Published
-
New Book: Adventures in Golf by Kevin Murray
'Adventures in Golf' by Kevin Murray, published last year, features many of Kevin's best golf course photos from his worldwide travels
By Jeremy Ellwood • Published