Watch: Cypress Point Member Sees Second Ace At Same Hole Within 10 Days

Holes-in-one from the back tee of the iconic 16th hole at California’s Cypress Point are a rarity - but one lucky member has just seen two within a matter of weeks

The hole is one of the most famous in the world courtesy of the daunting 220-yard carry required over part of the coastline of the Pacific Ocean. At the start of the month, a Cypress Point member brought along an SMU freshman, who achieved an ace, with the memorable occasion caught on camera. While that was a big moment on its own, history has repeated itself, and even more incredibly, the same member who witnessed the original ace was part of the group as another player pulled off the feat.

Once again, the moment has been videoed. However, unlike last time, when wild celebrations immediately followed the ball dropping into the hole, this time, there was less certainty that the ball had been holed until the group reached the green. At that point, attention turned to the Cypress Point member who had witnessed not one, but two aces at the same hole within 10 days. The member then confirmed that he had witnessed both incidents and that they were the first he’d ever seen.

A #CypressPoint member brings out an SMU player & he made an ace on 16 from the back tee. A week later the SAME member brings a group of friends & one of them makes another ace on 16 from back tee! Only 6 recorded aces from the back tee in ever! #SMUGolf #Golf #HoleInOne pic.twitter.com/Bl539IABkNNovember 21, 2022 See more

Following that unlikely run, it would not be surprising if the member’s presence is in demand for future rounds. After all, with his likely new status as a lucky charm, plenty of willing participants will be ready to have him watch as they go for their own moment of glory on the world-famous hole.

Check out the Golf Monthly website for all the latest news, reviews and the best Black Friday golf deals as we approach Christmas.