Watch: Bernhard Langer Double-Hits Chip Shot At Senior Open Championship

When you need to name a player that has been at the top-level of golf for multiple years it is difficult not to throw Bernhard Langer in the frame. The German has won multiple times on the European and PGA Champions Tours, with his approach to the game almost robotic.

However, during his second round of The Senior Open Championship, Langer made a dreaded double-hit, a shot which is perhaps seen often at your local course during a medal round!

The relatable shot can be seen below:

Golf is hard ... even for the game's best. A double hit for Bernhard Langer 😮 pic.twitter.com/4KuQ3BZbKbJuly 22, 2022 See more

Following the double-hit, which didn't just have viewers at home confused, but also the commentary team, analyst Gary Koch simply stated: “Well, the dreaded two-chip...”

Happening at Gleneagles’ par-4 9th hole, from just off the back of the green, Langer was attempting to play over a little ridge guarding the flag. Taking the club back, the German made contact with the ball once at impact, then again on his follow through, as his golf ball finished some near 90 degrees left of his target!

Luckily, for Langer, he was not given a penalty, with a rules change coming into effect in 2019. Currently, Rule 10.1a states: “If the player’s club accidentally hits the ball more than once, there has been only one stroke and there is no penalty”. Previously, Langer would have been penalised a shot.

Six holes later he's doing Hall of Fame things.Golf 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/nRqerjAROQJuly 22, 2022 See more

The moment didn't seem to bother the 64-year-old though as, just six holes later, he very nearly holed out from a greenside bunker! Eventually, he ended his second round at five-under-par and sits just three shots back of leader, Darren Clarke.