Watch: Bernhard Langer Double-Hits Chip Shot At Senior Open Championship
Langer is known for his consistency but, at The Senior Open Championship, he made one of the most relatable shots to any weekend golfer
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
When you need to name a player that has been at the top-level of golf for multiple years it is difficult not to throw Bernhard Langer in the frame. The German has won multiple times on the European and PGA Champions Tours, with his approach to the game almost robotic.
However, during his second round of The Senior Open Championship, Langer made a dreaded double-hit, a shot which is perhaps seen often at your local course during a medal round!
The relatable shot can be seen below:
Golf is hard ... even for the game's best. A double hit for Bernhard Langer 😮 pic.twitter.com/4KuQ3BZbKbJuly 22, 2022
Following the double-hit, which didn't just have viewers at home confused, but also the commentary team, analyst Gary Koch simply stated: “Well, the dreaded two-chip...”
Happening at Gleneagles’ par-4 9th hole, from just off the back of the green, Langer was attempting to play over a little ridge guarding the flag. Taking the club back, the German made contact with the ball once at impact, then again on his follow through, as his golf ball finished some near 90 degrees left of his target!
Luckily, for Langer, he was not given a penalty, with a rules change coming into effect in 2019. Currently, Rule 10.1a states: “If the player’s club accidentally hits the ball more than once, there has been only one stroke and there is no penalty”. Previously, Langer would have been penalised a shot.
Six holes later he's doing Hall of Fame things.Golf 🤷♂️ pic.twitter.com/nRqerjAROQJuly 22, 2022
The moment didn't seem to bother the 64-year-old though as, just six holes later, he very nearly holed out from a greenside bunker! Eventually, he ended his second round at five-under-par and sits just three shots back of leader, Darren Clarke.
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
LIV Golf Players - Confirmed Big Names In LIV Series
Bedminster, New Jersey will host the strongest field of the Saudi-backed Series to date
By Mike Hall • Published
-
David Feherty Joins LIV Golf Broadcast Team
The Northern Irishman is the latest big name to join the Saudi-backed venture
By Mike Hall • Published