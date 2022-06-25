Bernhard Langer Misses First Ever Senior Tournament Cut

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to longevity in golf, you would struggle to find a finer example than Bernhard Langer. Since turning professional in 1974, he has picked up win after win on the European and PGA Champions Tour.

Qualifying for the Champions Tour when he turned 50, he has amassed 43 wins, 11 of them being Majors and, at 64 years, 5 months, 23 days, holds the record for the oldest winner on the PGA Champions Tour.

Such was his consistency, he had never missed a cut on the senior circuit... until now, with the 64-year-old posting scores of 74-75 over the first two days of the US Senior Open to finish at seven-over-par and miss the cut by two strokes.

Langer holds the Trophy after winning the 2022 Chubb Classic in February (Image credit: Getty Images)

Langer had gone 303 tournaments without missing a weekend but, at the 304th attempt, he would miss the final two rounds at Saucon Valley Country Club in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

It is worth noting that the majority of Champions Tour events don’t feature a cut. However, the US Open, along with the four other Majors on the senior circuit, are tournaments that do.

Usually, the 64-year-old is solid as a rock around the golf course. This week though Langer was slightly off, with his opening round containing two bogeys and a triple bogey as he signed for a 74.

On Friday, he went one shot worse, as he carded four bogeys and a double bogey, eventually finishing with a score of 75 which put him in 71st place.