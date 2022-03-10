Check Out The Eye-Watering Green Fee To Play TPC Sawgrass

TPC Sawgrass is one the most iconic courses in the world and has played host to some of the most famous moments in the history of golf.

Famed for its 17th hole island green, TPC Sawgrass is host to The Players Championship, a tournament which not only brings the biggest names to it, but also provides the biggest tournament purse, with the PGA Tour's flagship event a key date in any professional's calendar.

However, like any other prestigious course, the subject of 'how much is a green fee?' sometimes arises. At TPC Sawgrass on Thursday, that appeared to be the case, with a Twitter post causing attention to be drawn to the jaw-dropping green fee available at the end of March...

The tweet, which read: "A buddy of mine pointed out that you can get a players ticket for today on @stubhub for $15. A pretty good bargain to walk a course that will cost you $840 to play on March 29th," caused some reaction on Twitter.

One user responded "$840! Good golly," whilst another replied "$47/hole, which is a pretty respectable price for 18 at a good chunk of public courses."

There are many ways to play TPC Sawgrass since it is a public course. You could stay in the nearby Sawgrass Marriott Golf Resort, where you can play as a 'stay and play guest,' or you can simply play without lodging.

Shadow Creek reportedly offers the highest green fee in the world. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If, for whatever reason, you think $840 is too cheap, then you could look at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas. Recently, it was reported that Shadow Creek will increase its green fees to $1,000 during its peak season (March to May; plus October and November) and $750 during off-peak.

It's fair to say that the cost of a green fee in Vegas is above that of the iconic Pebble Beach, which is believed to be in the region of $575 - $600!