Adam Scott Makes Shock Driver Switch At The Players

Only last week at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, Adam Scott made the radical change of taking his driver out of the bag and introducing a stronger (13 degree) 3-wood.

Now, at the PGA Tour's flagship event, The Players Championship, Scott was seen tinkering with his set-up again, this time, with the introduction of the brand-new TaylorMade Stealth driver, as well as the Stealth fairway woods.

Scott had been pictured using his normal Titleist TSI4 driver during a practice round at The Players Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Since turning professional, Scott had been signed with Titleist for the majority of his career. However, at the start of 2022, it was announced that the 2013 Masters champion would no longer have a full bag deal with the brand, with it believed Scott is now a free agent.

At The Players Championship, that seemed to be the case, with the 41-year-old using the new Stealth driver and fairway woods from TaylorMade. Although it is not 100% clear, we believe it is the first time that Scott hasn't had a Titleist driver or fairway wood in his set-up.

Scott during the 2000 Benson & Hedges International Open at the Belfry Golf Club (Image credit: Getty Images)

With the new driver in the bag, Scott's opening round at The Players Championship had been going very well, with the Australian hitting a number of fairways and sitting at one-under-par as he made it to the par-4 18th, his 9th hole of the day.

However, on a hole where water played up the whole of the left hand side, Scott would find it not once, but twice! Coming off with a quadruple-bogey eight, the 41-year-old went from one-under to three-over-par before play was suspended due to the threat of lightning.

Aside from the 18th hole mishap, the Australian has been enjoying a great run of form during 2022, with top-10 finishes coming at the Genesis Invitational, Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic and the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.