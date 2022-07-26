VIjay Singh Puts $23million Hawaii Mansion Up For Sale

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Vijay Singh is selling his Hawaii mansion, though if you fancy owning the three-time Major winner’s house, you’ll have to find a cool $23million to match the asking price.

According to Yahoo News, the 51-acre home on Hawaii’s Big Island has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a swimming pool, a billiard room, gym, storage barn and nearly a mile of oceanside access. As well as being connected to all utilities, it has a deep water well and enough solar panels to ensure the whole estate can be self sufficient.

(Image credit: Brent Williams)

The house has more than 9500-square-feet of space, 2800 of which is taken up by the master bedroom suite. It has its own elevator and “Ohana unit”, a one bedroom guest house attached to the main property that is only allowed to be occupied by family of the owner.

(Image credit: Brent Williams)

Just about every room (and the pool!) has amazing views of the Pacific Ocean, but 59-year-old Singh, who of course is used to island life having been born and brought up in Fiji, is set to leave all that behind, presuming someone comes in with an acceptable offer.

(Image credit: Brent Williams)

Having earned over $70million on the PGA Tour - good for fourth all-time - in a career that saw him win the PGA Championship twice, either side of his Masters victory, it’s unlikely Singh needs the money, so it’s possible he’s looking for an even more idyllic setting, on Hawaii or further afield.

View Vijay Singh’s Hawaii listing on Hawaii Life