VIjay Singh Puts $23million Hawaii Mansion Up For Sale
The former World No.1 is selling his sumptuous 51-acre Big Island home
Vijay Singh is selling his Hawaii mansion, though if you fancy owning the three-time Major winner’s house, you’ll have to find a cool $23million to match the asking price.
According to Yahoo News, the 51-acre home on Hawaii’s Big Island has five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, a swimming pool, a billiard room, gym, storage barn and nearly a mile of oceanside access. As well as being connected to all utilities, it has a deep water well and enough solar panels to ensure the whole estate can be self sufficient.
The house has more than 9500-square-feet of space, 2800 of which is taken up by the master bedroom suite. It has its own elevator and “Ohana unit”, a one bedroom guest house attached to the main property that is only allowed to be occupied by family of the owner.
Just about every room (and the pool!) has amazing views of the Pacific Ocean, but 59-year-old Singh, who of course is used to island life having been born and brought up in Fiji, is set to leave all that behind, presuming someone comes in with an acceptable offer.
Having earned over $70million on the PGA Tour - good for fourth all-time - in a career that saw him win the PGA Championship twice, either side of his Masters victory, it’s unlikely Singh needs the money, so it’s possible he’s looking for an even more idyllic setting, on Hawaii or further afield.
Jeff graduated from Leeds University in Business Studies and Media in 1996 and did a post grad in journalism at Sheffield College in 1997. His first jobs were on Slam Dunk (basketball) and Football Monthly magazines, and he's worked for the Sunday Times, Press Association and ESPN. He has faced golfing greats Sam Torrance and Sergio Garcia, but on the poker felt rather than the golf course. Jeff's favourite course played is Sandy Lane in Barbados, which went far better than when he played Matfen Hall in Northumberland, where he crashed the buggy on the way to the 1st tee!
