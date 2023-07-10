US Open Winner Allisen Corpuz Moves Up To Career-High World Ranking

New US Open champion Allisen Corpuz has moved up to sixth in the world rankings and climbed to third in the Solheim standings after triumphing at Pebble Beach.

The 25-year-old Hawaiian finished three shots clear of England's Charley Hull and Jiyai Shin of South Korea to win in California.

Corpuz had never won on tour before and becomes the first American in 20 years to make the US Women's Open her first LPGA title.

She closed out her tournament on nine-under-par, with a fourth round score of 69 enough to clinch an emotional maiden win.

"Every few holes I kind of looked out and said: 'I'm here at Pebble Beach'. There's not many places that are better than this," Corpuz said.

"Twenty, thirty years from now, I think just the fact that it's a US Open means a lot to me but knowing that it's at Pebble makes it even sweeter."

Hull opened her final round with an eagle on the second before birdieing three of her next four holes. She picked up three more shots on the back nine to keep pressure on Corpuz.

The pair are now on course to meet again at the Solheim Cup at Finca Cortesin in Spain in ten weeks.

Corpuz tapped in for par at the last before the tears began to flow as she wiped them with her Aloha-print towel.

The new World No.6 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Former President Barack Obama was among the first to congratulate her on Twitter as both went to Punahou School in Honolulu.

Corpuz added: “This week has felt like a dream come true.”

Pebble Beach has previously witnessed the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Tom Watson and Tiger Woods triumph in the US Open.

“Just knowing the history, Tiger just absolutely annihilated this place. Yeah, it's really special,” said Corpuz.

She joined Michelle Wie West as the only Major champions from Hawaii after Wie West won the Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2 in 2014 and played her final Major this week at Pebble Beach.

Rose Zhang, who dominated the amateur scene and then won her first LPGA Tour start as a pro, closed with a 72 to tie for ninth and now has top 10s in both Majors as a pro.

Corpuz’s victory earned her $2m, which almost triples her career earnings, but she was close to a one shot penalty when leading by one shot on the par-4 11th hole after she and playing competitor, Nasa Hataoka, were put on the clock for being out of position.

