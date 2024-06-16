US Open Final Round Tee Times

Bryson DeChambeau takes a three-stroke lead into Sunday's US Open final round, where he'll have France's Matthieu Pavon for company in the final group.

DeChambeau is at seven-under-par with Pavon on four-under alongside Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay, who play together for the first time since the controversial Saturday afternoon match at the 2023 Ryder Cup, now dubbed 'HatGate'.

The final pairing go off at 2.21pm local time - which is over an hour earlier than Saturday - with Cantlay and McIlroy out at 2.10pm.

Another must-watch pairing to look out for comes at 12.04pm where Neal Shipley and Luke Clanton will go head-to-head for the low amateur honors. Both men are four-over-par in what is set to be a tense pairing.

US Open final round pairings and tee times:

7.30am: Seonghyeon Kim, Gunnar Broin (a)

7.41am: Matt Fitzpatrick, Jackson Suber

7.52am: Brandon Wu, Austin Eckroat

8.03am: Francesco Molinari, Ben Kohles

8.14am: Dean Burmester, Ryan Fox

8.25am: Sepp Straka, Martin Kaymer

8.36am: Greyson Sigg, Cameron Young

8.47am: Nico Echavarria, Brendon Todd

8.58am: Justin Lower, Sam Bennett

9.09am: Adam Scott, Brian Campbell

9.25am: Matt Kuchar, Frankie Capan III

9.36am: Adam Svensson, Harris English

9.47am: Jordan Spieth, Si Woo Kim

9.58am: Max Greyserman, Sahith Theegala

10.09am: Daniel Berger, Keegan Bradley

10.20am: Scottie Scheffler, Tom McKibbin

10.31am: Brooks Koepka, Tim Widing

10.42am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Emiliano Grillo

10.53am: Isaiah Salinda, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

11.04am: Cameron Smith, Wyndham Clark

11.15am: JT Poston, Tommy Fleetwood

11.31am: Shane Lowry, Zac Blair

11.42am: Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

11.53am: Denny McCarthy, Min Woo Lee

12.04pm: Neal Shipley (a), Luke Clanton (a)

12.15pm: Sam Burns, Stephan Jaeger

12.26pm: Brian Harman, Mark Hubbard

12.37pm: David Puig, Thomas Detry

12.48pm: Akshay Bhatia, Russell Henley

12.59pm: Davis Thompson, Xander Schauffele

1.10pm: Sergio Garcia, Taylor Pendrith

1.26pm: Aaron Rai, Tom Kim

1.37pm: Corey Conners, Collin Morikawa

1.48pm: Tony Finau, Tyrrell Hatton

1.59pm: Ludvig Aberg, Hideki Matsuyama

2.10pm: Patrick Cantlay, Rory McIlroy

2.21pm: Matthieu Pavon, Bryson DeChambeau