US Open Betting Odds: Who Are The Bookmakers Favoring?
The bookmakers have second-round leader Ludvig Aberg as the favorite to claim the US Open title, with Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy close behind
Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to claim the US Open title on Sunday, according to the bookmakers.
The PGA Tour rookie has the outright lead heading into day three, thanks to rounds of 66 and 69 at Pinehurst No.2.
He starts the weekend at five-under with a one-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay, with Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Matthieu Pavon a further shot back.
The 24-year-old Swede has the chance to become the first player to win the US Open on their debut in 111 years when amateur Francis Ouimet won in 1913.
Despite having the weight of history against him, the bookmakers have Aberg as the favorite to take out the title, pricing him at only 10/3 to win, according to the best odds from UK betting aggregator Oddschecker.
Aberg, of course, is no ordinary rookie and has already won two professional titles, including his first on the PGA Tour at the 2023 RSM Classic, since turning pro in June last year.
In 12 starts this year, Aberg has six top 10s and two runner-up finishes, including second at the Masters.
However, he has some big names breathing down his neck, with the betting odds reflecting that.
DeChambeau and McIlroy are the next favorites at 9/2, followed by Cantlay (9/1) and Xander Schauffele (11/1).
Detry, who is only one shot behind Aberg but has yet to win on the PGA Tour, is the eighth favorite at 18/1.
Coming into the tournament, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler was the overwhelming favorite to win the title, paying the shortest odds (29/10) to win the US Open since prime Tiger Woods in 2009 (7/4).
Scheffler, who made the weekend right on the cutline, is now priced at 160/1 to win after he struggled to five-over in his first two rounds.
US Open Betting Odds
- Ludvig Aberg - 10/3
- Bryson DeChambeau - 9/2
- Rory McIlory - 9/2
- Patrick Cantlay - 9/1
- Xander Schauffele - 11/1
- Tony Finau - 14/1
- Hideki Matsuyama - 16/1
- Thomas Detry - 18/1
- Tyrell Hatton - 40/1
- Joohyung Kim - 43/1
- Matthieu Pavon - 45/1
- Corey Conners - 50/1
- Akhshay Bhatia - 72/1
- Russell Henley - 80/1
- Sam Burns - 80/1
- Billy Horschel - 110/1
- Collin Morikawa - 150/1
- Sergio Garcia - 150/1
- Scottie Scheffler - 160/1
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
US Open Leaderboard And Live Updates: Day 3 As Ludvig Aberg Leads With DeChambeau, Cantlay And McIlroy Chasing
Leader Ludvig Aberg plays in the final group with Bryson DeChambeau later this afternoon
By Conor Keenan Last updated
Meet The 3 Amateurs Through To The Weekend At The US Open
Some big names are battling it out over the final two rounds of the US Open at Pinehurst No.2, but among them are three amateurs who made the cut
By Mike Hall Published
US Open Prize Money Payout 2024
The winner will claim $4.3m from the record $21.5m purse, but even those finishing lower down the leaderboard at the Pinehurst No.2 Major will be well compensated for their efforts
By Mike Hall Published
The Big-Hitting Amateur Outdriving Rory McIlroy At The US Open
Luke Clanton outdrove Rory McIlroy over the first two rounds of the Pinehurst No.2 event as he became one of only three amateurs to make the cut
By Mike Hall Published
US Open Tee Times: Round Three
Ludvig Aberg takes a one stroke lead into the weekend at the US Open, and he's out with Bryson DeChambeau in Saturday's final group
By Elliott Heath Published
Tiger Woods Admits It 'May Or May Not Be' His Final US Open After Pinehurst Missed Cut
The 15-time Major winner finished two strokes shy of the cut mark and admitted he is unsure if he'll play in the US Open again
By Elliott Heath Published
12 Big Names Who Missed The Cut At The US Open - Tiger Woods Misses Weekend At Pinehurst No.2
A number of huge names are heading home for the weekend in North Carolina, as multiple Major winners failed to make the cut at the US Open
By Matt Cradock Published
LIV Golfer David Puig Makes US Open Cut To Earn Olympics Spot
David Puig is set to overtake Jorge Campillo in the rankings to team up with Jon Rahm for Spain at Le Golf National
By Elliott Heath Published