US Open Betting Odds: Who Are The Bookmakers Favoring?

The bookmakers have second-round leader Ludvig Aberg as the favorite to claim the US Open title, with Bryson DeChambeau and Rory McIlroy close behind

Ludvig Aberg of Sweden waves on the 12th hole during the second round of the 124th U.S. Open at Pinehurst Resort on June 14, 2024 in Pinehurst, North Carolina.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joel Kulasingham
By
published

Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to claim the US Open title on Sunday, according to the bookmakers. 

The PGA Tour rookie has the outright lead heading into day three, thanks to rounds of 66 and 69 at Pinehurst No.2. 

He starts the weekend at five-under with a one-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay, with Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Matthieu Pavon a further shot back. 

The 24-year-old Swede has the chance to become the first player to win the US Open on their debut in 111 years when amateur Francis Ouimet won in 1913.

Despite having the weight of history against him, the bookmakers have Aberg as the favorite to take out the title, pricing him at only 10/3 to win, according to the best odds from UK betting aggregator Oddschecker

Aberg, of course, is no ordinary rookie and has already won two professional titles, including his first on the PGA Tour at the 2023 RSM Classic, since turning pro in June last year.

In 12 starts this year, Aberg has six top 10s and two runner-up finishes, including second at the Masters.

However, he has some big names breathing down his neck, with the betting odds reflecting that.

DeChambeau and McIlroy are the next favorites at 9/2, followed by Cantlay (9/1) and Xander Schauffele (11/1).

Detry, who is only one shot behind Aberg but has yet to win on the PGA Tour, is the eighth favorite at 18/1.

Coming into the tournament, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler was the overwhelming favorite to win the title, paying the shortest odds (29/10) to win the US Open since prime Tiger Woods in 2009 (7/4).

Scheffler, who made the weekend right on the cutline, is now priced at 160/1 to win after he struggled to five-over in his first two rounds.

US Open Betting Odds

  • Ludvig Aberg - 10/3
  • Bryson DeChambeau - 9/2
  • Rory McIlory - 9/2
  • Patrick Cantlay - 9/1
  • Xander Schauffele - 11/1
  • Tony Finau - 14/1
  • Hideki Matsuyama - 16/1
  • Thomas Detry - 18/1
  • Tyrell Hatton - 40/1
  • Joohyung Kim - 43/1
  • Matthieu Pavon - 45/1 
  • Corey Conners - 50/1
  • Akhshay Bhatia - 72/1
  • Russell Henley - 80/1
  • Sam Burns - 80/1
  • Billy Horschel - 110/1
  • Collin Morikawa - 150/1
  • Sergio Garcia - 150/1
  • Scottie Scheffler - 160/1
Joel Kulasingham
Joel Kulasingham
News Writer

Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸