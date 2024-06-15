US Open Betting Odds: Who Are The Bookmakers Favoring?

Ludvig Aberg is the favorite to claim the US Open title on Sunday, according to the bookmakers.

The PGA Tour rookie has the outright lead heading into day three, thanks to rounds of 66 and 69 at Pinehurst No.2.

He starts the weekend at five-under with a one-stroke lead over Bryson DeChambeau, Thomas Detry and Patrick Cantlay, with Rory McIlroy, Tony Finau and Matthieu Pavon a further shot back.

The 24-year-old Swede has the chance to become the first player to win the US Open on their debut in 111 years when amateur Francis Ouimet won in 1913.

Despite having the weight of history against him, the bookmakers have Aberg as the favorite to take out the title, pricing him at only 10/3 to win, according to the best odds from UK betting aggregator Oddschecker.

Aberg, of course, is no ordinary rookie and has already won two professional titles, including his first on the PGA Tour at the 2023 RSM Classic, since turning pro in June last year.

In 12 starts this year, Aberg has six top 10s and two runner-up finishes, including second at the Masters.

However, he has some big names breathing down his neck, with the betting odds reflecting that.

DeChambeau and McIlroy are the next favorites at 9/2, followed by Cantlay (9/1) and Xander Schauffele (11/1).

Detry, who is only one shot behind Aberg but has yet to win on the PGA Tour, is the eighth favorite at 18/1.

Coming into the tournament, world No.1 Scottie Scheffler was the overwhelming favorite to win the title, paying the shortest odds (29/10) to win the US Open since prime Tiger Woods in 2009 (7/4).

Scheffler, who made the weekend right on the cutline, is now priced at 160/1 to win after he struggled to five-over in his first two rounds.

US Open Betting Odds