Scottie Scheffler’s Odds To Win US Open Shortest Since Tiger Woods In 2009

Scottie Scheffler’s recent dominance sees him head into the US Open as the biggest betting favorite to win the tournament since Tiger Woods in his prime.

The world No.1 claimed his fifth win in eight starts at the Memorial Tournament last week, beating Colin Morikawa by one shot despite a two-over 74 for his final round.

In 13 events played this year, Scheffler also has a whopping 12 top 10s and two runner-up finishes.

It’s no wonder bookmakers have him as the overwhelming favorite to take out his second Major title of the season at Pinehurst No.2 this week.

According to UK betting aggregator Oddschecker, Scheffler is currently priced as low as 29/10 to claim the US Open title, which is the shortest odds to win the tournament since Woods in 2009 at 7/4.

Scheffler was also the favorite ahead of last year’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, which was won by Wyndham Clark, with 7/1 odds.

The world No.1 has also taken the highest percentage of bets on Oddschecker to win the US Open since 2014 at almost 15 percent of total bets.

Rory McIlroy is the next favorite to win this year’s tournament, paying as low as 8/1, while Xander Schauffele (9/1) has the next shortest odds.

While Scheffler has yet to win the US Open, he has performed well in his previous three outings, finishing third, T2 and T7 – further adding to his favorite status.

However, being the pre-tournament favorite to win the US Open hasn’t boded well in recent history, with none of the previous 16 players going on to win the title.