Scottie Scheffler’s Odds To Win US Open Shortest Since Tiger Woods In 2009
Scottie Scheffler is the overwhelming favorite to win the US Open, with the world No.1 having the shortest odds since Tiger Woods in his prime
Scottie Scheffler’s recent dominance sees him head into the US Open as the biggest betting favorite to win the tournament since Tiger Woods in his prime.
The world No.1 claimed his fifth win in eight starts at the Memorial Tournament last week, beating Colin Morikawa by one shot despite a two-over 74 for his final round.
In 13 events played this year, Scheffler also has a whopping 12 top 10s and two runner-up finishes.
It’s no wonder bookmakers have him as the overwhelming favorite to take out his second Major title of the season at Pinehurst No.2 this week.
According to UK betting aggregator Oddschecker, Scheffler is currently priced as low as 29/10 to claim the US Open title, which is the shortest odds to win the tournament since Woods in 2009 at 7/4.
Scheffler was also the favorite ahead of last year’s US Open at Los Angeles Country Club, which was won by Wyndham Clark, with 7/1 odds.
The world No.1 has also taken the highest percentage of bets on Oddschecker to win the US Open since 2014 at almost 15 percent of total bets.
Rory McIlroy is the next favorite to win this year’s tournament, paying as low as 8/1, while Xander Schauffele (9/1) has the next shortest odds.
While Scheffler has yet to win the US Open, he has performed well in his previous three outings, finishing third, T2 and T7 – further adding to his favorite status.
However, being the pre-tournament favorite to win the US Open hasn’t boded well in recent history, with none of the previous 16 players going on to win the title.
|Year
|Favorite
|Odds (according to Oddschecker)
|2024
|Scottie Scheffler
|29/10
|2023
|Scottie Scheffler
|7/1
|2022
|Rory McIlroy
|11/1
|2021
|Dustin Johnson
|10/1
|2020
|Dustin Johnson
|8/1
|2019
|Dustin Johnson / Brooks Koepka
|8/1
|2018
|Dustin Johnson
|9/1
|2017
|Dustin Johnson
|7/1
|2016
|Jason Day / Rory McIlroy
|7/1
|2015
|Rory McIlroy
|7/1
|2014
|Rory McIlroy
|10/1
|2013
|Tiger Woods
|9/2
|2012
|Tiger Woods
|7/1
|2011
|Lee Westwood
|11/1
|2010
|Phil Mickelson / Tiger Woods
|15/2
|2009
|Tiger Woods
|7/4
Joel Kulasingham is freelance writer for Golf Monthly. He has worked as a sports reporter and editor in New Zealand for more than five years, covering a wide range of sports including golf, rugby and football. He moved to London in 2023 and writes for several publications in the UK and abroad. He is a life-long sports nut and has been obsessed with golf since first swinging a club at the age of 13. These days he spends most of his time watching, reading and writing about sports, and playing mediocre golf at courses around London.
