US Open 2026 Final Round Tee Times And Pairings

Wyndham Clark takes a huge six-stroke lead into the final round of the 2026 US Open, with the 2023 champion carding a level-par 70 on Saturday.

Clark's closest challengers, at one-under-par, are World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Sahith Theegala, Tom Kim and Sam Stevens, and he'll have Scheffler for company in the final group on Sunday.

Scheffler turns 30 on Sunday and could celebrate his birthday in style by completing the career grand slam, but he has plenty of ground to make up.

The final pairing go off at 2.30pm local time, with Tom Kim and Sahith Theegala in the penultimate group.

Take a look at all of the 2026 US Open final round tee times:

US Open final round pairings: local time EDT

7.45am: Dylan Wu, James Nicholas

7.56am: Peter Uihlein, Russell Henley

8.07am: Patrick Rodgers, Eric Lee (a)

8.18am: Neal Shipley, Hideki Matsuyama

8.29am: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Nico Echavarria

8.40am: Caleb Surratt, Ben James

8.51am: Jackson Van Paris, Spencer Tibbits

9.02am: Kurt Kitayama, Max Greyserman

9.18am: Marek Fleming (a), Jacob Bridgeman

9.29am: Johnny Keefer, Ludvig Aberg

9.40am: Ryan Fox, Angel Hidalgo

9.51am: Miles Russell (a), Jackson Koivun (a)

10.02am: Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup

10.13am: Harry Higgs, Andrew Putnam

10.24am: Michael Brennan, Jordan Spieth

10.35am: Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles

10.51am: Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann

11.02am: Laurie Canter, Justin Thomas

11.13am: William Mouw, Niklas Norgaard

11.24am: Max McGreevy, Justin Rose

11.35am: Ben Griffin, Tyrrell Hatton

11.46am: Pierceson Coody, Dustin Johnson

11.57am: Ryo Hisatsune, Gary Woodland

12.13pm: Akshay Bhatia, Rory McIlroy

12.24pm: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman

12.35pm: Zac Blair, Aaron Rai

12.46pm: John Parry, JT Poston

12.57pm: Sungjae Im, Michael Kim

1.08pm: Ryder Cowan (a), Alex Fitzpatrick

1.19pm: Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley

1.35pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa

1.46pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele

1.57pm: Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

2.08pm: Emiliano Grillo, Sam Stevens

2.19pm: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

2.30pm: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark

US Open final round pairings: UK time

12.45pm: Dylan Wu, James Nicholas

12.56pm: Peter Uihlein, Russell Henley

1.07pm: Patrick Rodgers, Eric Lee (a)

1.18pm: Neal Shipley, Hideki Matsuyama

1.29pm: Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Nico Echavarria

1.40pm: Caleb Surratt, Ben James

1.51pm: Jackson Van Paris, Spencer Tibbits

2.02pm: Kurt Kitayama, Max Greyserman

2.18pm: Marek Fleming (a), Jacob Bridgeman

2.29pm: Johnny Keefer, Ludvig Aberg

2.40pm: Ryan Fox, Angel Hidalgo

2.51pm: Miles Russell (a), Jackson Koivun (a)

3.02pm: Robert MacIntyre, Chris Gotterup

3.13pm: Harry Higgs, Andrew Putnam

3.24pm: Michael Brennan, Jordan Spieth

3.35pm: Bud Cauley, Ben Kohles

3.51pm: Cameron Young, Joaquin Niemann

4.02pm: Laurie Canter, Justin Thomas

4.13pm: William Mouw, Niklas Norgaard

4.24pm: Max McGreevy, Justin Rose

4.35pm: Ben Griffin, Tyrrell Hatton

4.46pm: Pierceson Coody, Dustin Johnson

4.57pm: Ryo Hisatsune, Gary Woodland

5.13pm: Akshay Bhatia, Rory McIlroy

5.24pm: Maverick McNealy, Brian Harman

5.35pm: Zac Blair, Aaron Rai

5.46pm: John Parry, JT Poston

5.57pm: Sungjae Im, Michael Kim

6.08pm: Ryder Cowan (a), Alex Fitzpatrick

6.19pm: Corey Conners, Keegan Bradley

6.35pm: Matt Fitzpatrick, Collin Morikawa

6.46pm: Tommy Fleetwood, Xander Schauffele

6.57pm: Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell

7.08pm: Emiliano Grillo, Sam Stevens

7.19pm: Tom Kim, Sahith Theegala

7.30pm: Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark

US Open final round TV channels and times

US (ET): 9am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-7pm (NBC)

9am-12pm (USA Network); 12pm-7pm (NBC) UK (BST): 4pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 6pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event)

4pm-12am (Sky Sports Golf) & 6pm-12am (Sky Sports Main Event) Australia (AEST): 11pm-9am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo)

11pm-9am (Fox Sports 503/ Kayo) Canada (ET): 9am-7pm (TSN3)