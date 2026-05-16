PGA Championship Tee Times 2026: Round Three Pairings

Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley take a slender one-stroke lead into the weekend at the 2026 PGA Championship, with every player who made the cut within eight strokes ahead of the final two rounds.

The American pair at the top sit at four-under-par, with 29 players all within four of their lead at Aronimink.

Despite plenty of big names missing the PGA Championship cut, a number of stars and leading players remain in contention, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy all primed to make a charge.

McNealy and Smalley go out at 2.40pm in the final group, following the penultimate pairing of Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Gotterup.

Earlier in the day there are some huge groupings, with Jordan Spieth paired with Dustin Johnson at 10.50am, Brooks Koepka playing with Rory McIlroy at 11am, and Rickie Fowler with Xander Schauffele at 11.10am.

Take a look at all of the pairings and starting times below:

PGA Championship tee times: Round three Saturday pairings and times

Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley play in the final group at 2.40pm (Image credit: Getty Images)

All times local EDT

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors