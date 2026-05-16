PGA Championship Tee Times 2026: Round Three Pairings
Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley go out in the final group at 2.40pm local time on Saturday
Maverick McNealy and Alex Smalley take a slender one-stroke lead into the weekend at the 2026 PGA Championship, with every player who made the cut within eight strokes ahead of the final two rounds.
The American pair at the top sit at four-under-par, with 29 players all within four of their lead at Aronimink.
Despite plenty of big names missing the PGA Championship cut, a number of stars and leading players remain in contention, including World No.1 Scottie Scheffler, Cameron Young, Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy all primed to make a charge.
McNealy and Smalley go out at 2.40pm in the final group, following the penultimate pairing of Hideki Matsuyama and Chris Gotterup.
Earlier in the day there are some huge groupings, with Jordan Spieth paired with Dustin Johnson at 10.50am, Brooks Koepka playing with Rory McIlroy at 11am, and Rickie Fowler with Xander Schauffele at 11.10am.
Take a look at all of the pairings and starting times below:
PGA Championship tee times: Round three Saturday pairings and times
All times local EDT
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- 7.45am: Jhonattan Vegas, Alex Noren
- 7.54am: Nicolai Hojgaard, Michael Brennan
- 8.03am: Taylor Pendrith, John Keefer
- 8.12am: Christiaan Bezuidenhout, William Mouw
- 8.21am: Shane Lowry, Brian Campbell
- 8.30am: Rasmus Neergaard-Petersen, Daniel Berger
- 8.39am: Luke Donald, Elvis Smylie
- 8.48am: Michael Kim, John Parry
- 8.57am: Kristoffer Reitan, Padraig Harrington
- 9.06am: Daniel Brown, Chris Kirk
- 9.15am: Justin Rose, Brian Harman
- 9.24am: Rasmus Hojgaard, Sami Valimaki
- 9.33am: Kazuki Higa, Mikael Lindberg
- 9.42am: Keith Mitchell, Sam Burns
- 9.51am: Tom Hoge, Joaquin Niemann
- 10am: Alex Fitzpatrick, Denny McCarthy
- 10.20am: Sam Stevens, Chandler Blanchet
- 10.30am: Martin Kaymer, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10.40am: Casey Jarvis, Matt Wallace
- 10.50am: Jordan Spieth, Dustin Johnson
- 11am: Brooks Koepka, Rory McIlroy
- 11.10am: Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele
- 11.20am: Sahith Theegala, Bud Cauley
- 11.30am: Ben Griffin, Ryan Gerard
- 11.40am: Collin Morikawa, Matti Schmid
- 11.50am: Nick Taylor, Corey Conners
- 12.10pm: Daniel Hillier, Ben Kern
- 12.20pm: Ryan Fox, Ryo Hisatsune
- 12.30pm: Rico Hoey, Cameron Smith
- 12.40pm: Haotong Li, Patrick Reed
- 12.50pm: Jon Rahm, Andrew Putnam
- 1pm: Jason Day, Patrick Cantlay
- 1.10pm: Kurt Kitayama, Aaron Rai
- 1.20pm: Ludvig Aberg, Andrew Novak
- 1.30pm: Harris English, Si Woo Kim
- 1.40pm: Scottie Scheffler, David Puig
- 2pm: Cameron Young, Justin Thomas
- 2.10pm: Min Woo Lee, Max Greyserman
- 2.20pm: Aldrich Potgieter, Stephan Jaeger
- 2.30pm: Hideki Matsuyama, Chris Gotterup
- 2.40pm: Alex Smalley, Maverick McNealy
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He covered the 2022 and 2025 Masters from Augusta National and was there by the 18th green to watch Rory McIlroy complete the career grand slam. He has also covered five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews.
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