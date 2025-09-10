Tyrrell Hatton Reveals Hilarious (And Gruesome) Details Of ‘Messy Night’ Following Ryder Cup Qualification

When Tyrrell Hatton received the phone call from European Ryder Cup captain Luke Donald to confirm he had made the team for the Bethpage Black match, he understandably saw an opportunity to celebrate.

Adding to the occasion was the fact that the call came shortly after his Legion XIII LIV Golf team captain, Jon Rahm, had won the Individual Championship in Indianapolis.

In the build-up to this week’s BMW PGA Championship, the Englishman described the events of the evening of the call, and it’s probably an understatement to say that things got a little out of control, with the Spaniard in tow.

He began by explaining he assumed he’d missed his chance of qualifying automatically, until it transpired that points weren’t available at the Tour Championship.

He said: “I thought I had blown that chance after the Sunday I had at The Open. But then, yeah, Luke called me on the Sunday night of Indy, which was the - I can't think what that - the end of the second FedEx event.

“Yeah, he called me to say that the guys weren't earning points in Atlanta, and I'd actually made the team automatically. That was a very nice phone call to receive, and I was very - yeah, I was over the moon to be honest.

“So Jon had just won individual, so we had a bit of a tear-up. Yeah, that was a messy night, yeah.”

OK, but how messy could things really get? At first, it didn’t seem as though we’d get the answer, with Hatton reluctant to get into the specifics.

A MUST watch...A full 4 minutes of @TyrrellHatton explaining his celebrations the night he found out he was on the Ryder Cup team 🤮 pic.twitter.com/CmolYEHnMaSeptember 10, 2025

“Yeah, I do not want to feel that bad the next day. Yeah, that was aggressive. I won't go into details of what state that I woke up to,” he said. And then he did...

“If you want to know, I'll tell you," he began. "When I could actually get back into the room, I fell across the bed sideways, and face down in that position, and then I had woken myself up throwing up in that position.

“And I had then fallen back asleep in that position, and then as I'd woken up, I had gotten sick all down my arms, both sides, all down my shirt. I get off the bed and walk around to the bathroom, look in the mirror, and I'm sick in my face, in my bed.

“How I set an alarm to make a flight in a few hours' time, I don't know. But yeah, then waking up in a slightly more sober state was horrendous, and having to clean up that - I mean, I ended up calling Emily [his wife]: ‘I don't know what to do.’

“I was rushing to make the room somewhat acceptable before leaving. So yeah, I ended up stripping in the bed, leaving some cash and a note, saying I was ‘really sorry, I was sick in the bed in the night, please throw it in the trash.’ I feel like I did the right thing but obviously in a pretty bad state.”

Hatton then revealed that the warning signs had been there even before he got back to his room, adding: “I think that if you saw the room that we just sat in drinking, you'd be like, ‘what are you doing?’ But it ended up being fun.

“Well, I fell asleep at the table and then I ended up getting woken up and everyone had basically left. It just shows I was good craic at the end of the night, anyway.”

The big night included Jon Rahm, who had won the LIV Golf Individual Championship earlier that day (Image credit: Getty Images)

So what had Hatton been drinking to get into that state? The short answer is “lots.” And the long answer?

“Well, I had like six glasses of wine at dinner, and then I had a double gin and tonic, drunk that at a very normal rate,” he began.

“And then Jon was deciding what he wanted and he said Disaronno Sours, and I was like, ‘perfect, go on then.’ They go down very easily.

“And then I was starting the chant of basically getting someone to down it, which then every cocktail that then followed was a shot.

“So we then ran out of Disaronno Sour. The guy at the bar made some hazelnut sour which wasn't great and there was a few of them. Then there was a margarita and then there was a strawberry vodka thing.

“God, it was aggressive. It was horrible. But I mean, it was funny at the time.”

Thanks to Hatton’s candid description of his night, it’s funny now, too.