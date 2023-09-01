Trump Targets 'Biggest Tournaments In Golf' For Scottish Venues

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Eric Trump says that his family's Trump International Scotland ticks every box for being able to stage the biggest of golf events, even Majors, as he reiterated the stance that their Trump Turnberry should return to the Open rota.

In an exclusive with Golf Monthly's Fergus Bisset, the son of the former US President talked about the hopes and future plans for their two properties in Scotland.

Trump International Scotland recently hosted the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship, but that's just the start with Eric telling Golf Monthly that the facility could host the biggest of events.

And he voiced the ambitions in a typical Trump manner when speaking about how the Martin Hawtree-designed course just north of Aberdeen could land the biggest tournaments around.

“I can tell you this property will host the biggest tournaments in golf. There’s no question about it,” he says.

“The history of tournaments that will be held at this property is going to be long and very, very distinguished.

"Go down the check list of things you need for a Major, it has every one of them on steroids.”

Eric Trump sits down with Golf Monthly (Image credit: Legends Tour/Trump Organization)

Plans are already underway for a second 18-hole track at the venue - the MacLeod Course - that Trump says will rival the first course in terms of quality.

“The course is going to be right up there as one of the best in the world. It will absolutely rival the first course,” he says.

“Our goal is to create the greatest golfing destination anywhere on earth. We will have two courses that are simply unmatched anywhere.”

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The other prestigious property under Trump control in Scotland is Turnberry, which has been stripped of its place on the Open rota.

Gary Player is one of the voices calling for it to return to staging the fight for the Claret Jug, although those suggestions have so far been dismissed by R&A boss Martin Slumbers.

Eric Trump, though, also believes that The Open will come back to the famous Ailsa Course that has staged the event four times - but not since 2009.

“I do think The Open will come back to Turnberry,” he says. “It’s one of the best anywhere in the world. We’ve invested almost $200 million in that property.

"I do think we’ll get it, it’s on our timetable but listen, we’re going to safeguard that asset and when it happens it happens.”