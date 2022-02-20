Trump Organisation Allegedly In Talks To Host Saudi Golf League Tournaments

In a recent tweet by Alan Shipnuck, it was reported that the breakaway Saudi Golf League is set to make an announcement the week of The Players Championship, the PGA Tour's flagship event. Now, in a recent article by the Washington Post, could the reported breakaway league have some venues confirmed for some of its tournaments?

The Washington Post has stated that LIV Golf Investments, the Saudi-backed group where Greg Norman is CEO, is in discussions with Trump’s organisation to stage events in Bedminster, New Jersey and Doral, Florida. As well as the two venues, The Trump organisation also has courses in Jupiter, Florida, Washington DC and Westchester, New York, that could potentially host tournaments.

A spokeswoman for LIV Golf Investments declined to comment. Eric Trump, the son of the former president, and a Trump Organisation spokeswoman did not respond to requests for comment, whilst the Saudi embassy in Washington also did not respond to comment requests.

What is interesting, and may also be worth noting, is that at the recent Saudi International, Dustin Johnson, who has only recently fully committed to the PGA Tour, was pictured shaking hands with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, who is the Chairman of Saudi Golf Federation. In that picture, was also Jared Kushner, who served as a senior advisor to his father-in-law, Donald Trump, whilst Trump was President.

Dustin Johnson with Yasir Al-Rumayyan, Chairman Saudi Golf Federation, Jared Kushner, who served as a senior advisor to his father-in-law, Donald Trump and lastly, Majed Al Sorour, who is the Deputy Chairman & CEO of Saudi Golf Federation. (Image credit: Getty Images)

One person that has commented on the report is Taylor Budowich, a spokesman for Trump’s political action committee, who offered a statement only touting Trump's golf courses when asked about the talks.

“It certainly sounds possible given the fact that President Trump owns some of the most beautiful and renowned golf courses in the world — from the cliffs of Rancho Palos Verdes, to the majestic rolling hills of Bedminster and, of course, the iconic Doral property,” he said.

Previously, Doral's 'The Blue Monster' layout played host to the Doral Open on the PGA Tour from 1962 to 2006. Then, from 2007 to 2016, it was the venue for the WGC-Cadillac Championship. Famously, in 2016, when Trump began his campaign for Presidency, the PGA Tour moved the World Golf Championship away from Doral and to Mexico City.

In another incident, The PGA of America stripped the 2022 PGA Championship from Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, when pro-Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol building in January 2021.

"We have made the decision to terminate the contract to hold the 2022 PGA Championship at Trump Bedminster" The PGA of America has stripped Donald Trump's Trump National course at Bedminster of the PGA Championship next yearJanuary 11, 2021 See more

Currently, the alleged breakaway league has not confirmed any sites, dates or players. However, according to PGA Tour professional, Kramer Hickok, 17 players have already "jumped over" to the rumoured Saudi-backed Super League

Speaking on the Stripe Show podcast, the American was brutally honest with his words on the rumoured Tour, revealing that it could have between 12-14 tournaments that feature just 40 players and no cut. Hickok, who says he has heard things from fellow pros, said that "a lot of big names" will go to a new tour that could begin as early as June.

The American also said that "some of these guys are probably getting a little bit greedy" and "we’re starting to realise how money-hungry a lot of players on the PGA Tour."

"You’re going to see a lot of big names jump over there, I think there’s already been 17 guys that have jumped over and I can’t say who they are but there’s going to be some big names going over there," the Texan said on the podcast.

"Look, I mean from what I’ve heard the money’s very, very appealing. You’re only gonna have 12-14 events, those events are gonna have purses, you’re not going to have to deal with missing a cut anymore, there’s only going to be 40 players. And 10 of those 14 events will be in the States. Signing bonuses, huge, huge purses, it’s going to be very appealing for some of these guys. Yeah you’ll see some big names for sure."