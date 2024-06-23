Travelers Championship Round Four Tee Times
Tom Kim is searching for his fourth PGA Tour victory with Scottie Scheffler and Akshay Bhatia one stroke behind heading into the final day at TPC River Highlands
All fourth round tee times at the 2024 Travelers Championship have been brought forward by around two hours due to impending storms in the Cromwell, Connecticut area late on Sunday.
Bad weather has already delayed proceedings on both Friday and Saturday, but it has not seemed to matter to Tom Kim, who has led after each round so far, helped by a sparkling 62 on Thursday.
Kim is in front by one on 18-under after three days, but the Korean fan favorite was put under great pressure by an outstanding 59 from Cameron Young on Saturday - just the 13th of all time on the PGA Tour. Young catapulted himself back into contention and will start Sunday on 13-under, five shots back.
The fourth round will be played in threeballs, aside from the first two groups, with Kim and Akshay Bhatia being joined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler in the final group. Both Bhatia and Scheffler begin on 17-under and will start their Sunday showdown at 11:15am ET (4:15pm BST).
Just minutes ahead will be another marquee trio featuring PGA Championship victor Xander Schauffele, two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im, and two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa.
Below are all of the final round tee times for the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Every group will begin on the first hole.
ET (BST)
- 6:50am (11:50am): Adam Schenk, Peter Malnati
- 7:00am (12:00pm): Nick Dunlap, Justin Rose
- 7:10am (12:10pm): Harris English, Taylor Moore, Max Homa
- 7:20am (12:20pm): Eric Cole, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth
- 7:31am (12:31pm): Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez
- 7:42am (12:42pm): Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Ben Griffin
- 7:53am (12:53pm): Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup
- 8:09am (1:09pm): Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam
- 8:20am (1:20pm): Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston, Thomas Detry
- 8:31am (1:31pm): Cam Davis, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor
- 8:42am (1:42pm): Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, Lee Hodges
- 8:53am (1:53pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns
- 9:04am (2:04pm): Jake Knapp, Seamus Power, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 9:20am (2:20pm): Corey Conners, Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy
- 9:31am (2:31pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger
- 9:42am (2:42pm): Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat
- 9:53am (2:53pm): Si Woo Kim, Brendon Todd, Matt Fitzpatrick
- 10:04am (3:04pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman
- 10:15am (3:15pm): Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith, Wyndham Clark
- 10:31am (3:31pm): Ludvig Aberg, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge
- 10:42am (3:42pm): Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon
- 10:53am (3:53pm): Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas
- 11:04am (4:04pm): Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa
- 11:15am (4:15pm): Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler
HOW TO WATCH THE TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US
ET
Sunday 23rd June: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2:00pm - 6:00pm (CBS)
HOW TO WATCH THE TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK
BST
Sunday 23rd June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. An improving golfer who still classes himself as ‘one of the worst players on the Golf Monthly team’, Jonny enjoys playing as much as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Opens and is keen to make it an annual pilgrimage.
