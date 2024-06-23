All fourth round tee times at the 2024 Travelers Championship have been brought forward by around two hours due to impending storms in the Cromwell, Connecticut area late on Sunday.

Bad weather has already delayed proceedings on both Friday and Saturday, but it has not seemed to matter to Tom Kim, who has led after each round so far, helped by a sparkling 62 on Thursday.

Kim is in front by one on 18-under after three days, but the Korean fan favorite was put under great pressure by an outstanding 59 from Cameron Young on Saturday - just the 13th of all time on the PGA Tour. Young catapulted himself back into contention and will start Sunday on 13-under, five shots back.

The fourth round will be played in threeballs, aside from the first two groups, with Kim and Akshay Bhatia being joined by World No.1 Scottie Scheffler in the final group. Both Bhatia and Scheffler begin on 17-under and will start their Sunday showdown at 11:15am ET (4:15pm BST).

Just minutes ahead will be another marquee trio featuring PGA Championship victor Xander Schauffele, two-time PGA Tour winner Sungjae Im, and two-time Major champion Collin Morikawa.

Below are all of the final round tee times for the 2024 Travelers Championship at TPC River Highlands. Every group will begin on the first hole.

Travelers Championship Round Four Tee Times

ET (BST)

6:50am (11:50am): Adam Schenk, Peter Malnati

Adam Schenk, Peter Malnati 7:00am (12:00pm): Nick Dunlap, Justin Rose

Nick Dunlap, Justin Rose 7:10am (12:10pm): Harris English, Taylor Moore, Max Homa

Harris English, Taylor Moore, Max Homa 7:20am (12:20pm): Eric Cole, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth

Eric Cole, Russell Henley, Jordan Spieth 7:31am (12:31pm): Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez

Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel, Victor Perez 7:42am (12:42pm): Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Ben Griffin

Lucas Glover, Davis Riley, Ben Griffin 7:53am (12:53pm): Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup

Adam Scott, Emiliano Grillo, Chris Gotterup 8:09am (1:09pm): Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam

Keegan Bradley, Sepp Straka, Andrew Putnam 8:20am (1:20pm): Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston, Thomas Detry

Mackenzie Hughes, J.T. Poston, Thomas Detry 8:31am (1:31pm): Cam Davis, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor

Cam Davis, Webb Simpson, Nick Taylor 8:42am (1:42pm): Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, Lee Hodges

Kurt Kitayama, Jason Day, Lee Hodges 8:53am (1:53pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns

Hideki Matsuyama, Will Zalatoris, Sam Burns 9:04am (2:04pm): Jake Knapp, Seamus Power, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Jake Knapp, Seamus Power, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 9:20am (2:20pm): Corey Conners, Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy

Corey Conners, Sahith Theegala, Denny McCarthy 9:31am (2:31pm): Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger

Michael Thorbjornsen, Rickie Fowler, Stephan Jaeger 9:42am (2:42pm): Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat

Adam Hadwin, Viktor Hovland, Austin Eckroat 9:53am (2:53pm): Si Woo Kim, Brendon Todd, Matt Fitzpatrick

Si Woo Kim, Brendon Todd, Matt Fitzpatrick 10:04am (3:04pm): Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman

Tommy Fleetwood, Patrick Rodgers, Brian Harman 10:15am (3:15pm): Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith, Wyndham Clark

Robert MacIntyre, Taylor Pendrith, Wyndham Clark 10:31am (3:31pm): Ludvig Aberg, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge

Ludvig Aberg, Adam Svensson, Tom Hoge 10:42am (3:42pm): Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon

Cameron Young, Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon 10:53am (3:53pm): Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas

Tony Finau, Shane Lowry, Justin Thomas 11:04am (4:04pm): Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa

Xander Schauffele, Sungjae Im, Collin Morikawa 11:15am (4:15pm): Tom Kim, Akshay Bhatia, Scottie Scheffler

HOW TO WATCH THE TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE US

ET

Sunday 23rd June: 12:00pm - 2:00pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2:00pm - 6:00pm (CBS)

HOW TO WATCH THE TRAVELERS CHAMPIONSHIP IN THE UK

BST

Sunday 23rd June: 4.30pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf)