Tour Veteran Steps Away From Professional Golf After 23-Year Stint

When it comes to golf, careers can last decades and decades but, like any sport, unfortunately, those careers must come to an end...

Turning professional in 2001, Richard McEvoy has made 407 starts on the DP World Tour but, in a lengthy and emotional statement on his social media, it has been revealed by the Englishman that he will be stepping back from the professional circuit to "pursue another professional ambition".

In the statement, McEvoy writes: "After 23 years of being able to fulfill a dream and play as a professional golfer on the European Tour, now @dpworldtour, I have an opportunity to pursue another professional ambition.

"The ride has had its ups and downs, but I am unbelievably proud of what I have achieved. To be able to win 3 times on the Challenge Tour, and the highlight of my career to date, winning the Porsche European Open in 2018. The support of my family, friends and colleagues has been amazing and has created so many unforgettable memories".

The letter finishes with: "I am sad to say goodbye for now to playing tour level golf but am extremely excited about what is ahead for me and my family in the future. The game of golf has given me so much and I'm looking forward to giving back in the years to come. I cannot thank everyone involved enough. 5 years to prepare for the Legends Tour!"

McEvoy celebrates his win at the 2018 Porsche European Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

Now set to focus on his golf academy, McEvoy received a number of responses from those in the golf world, with Sky Sports commentator, Ewen Murray, writing: "You’re one of the good guys Richard with a fabulous career over nearly a quarter of a century. I’m not alone in wishing you the best for the future. Good fortune and kind regards. Ewen."

Along with Murray, Nick Dougherty wrote: "That’s quite the stint on tour Macca and a champ you’ll always be..it really was a special win on @dpworld tour and in some fashion too… congrats mate and catch you soon." Fellow countryman, Justin Rose, also commented on the post, stating: "Congratulations Richie… roll on 5 years!!"

Part of the victorious 2001 Great Britain and Ireland Walker Cup team that featured the likes of Dougherty, Luke Donald and Graeme McDowell, McEvoy's biggest victory came at the 2018 Porsche European Open in his 285th European Tour start.

Prior to the win, he had never finished better than third, with the victory coming just a week after his Le Vaudreuil Golf Challenge title scalp on the Challenge Tour.