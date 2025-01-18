PGA Tour Player Makes Octuple Bogey 13 At The American Express

William Mouw had a moment to forget at The American Express, with the Korn Ferry Tour graduate making a 13 at the par 5 16th on PGA West's Stadium Course

William Mouw watches a golf shot
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

Golf can be a frustrating game at times, with even the best players on the planet enduring an occasional struggle.

At The American Express on Friday, that's exactly what happened to PGA Tour rookie, Willian Mouw, who produced an octuple bogey 13 at the 16th hole of the PGA West's Stadium Course.

A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)

A photo posted by on

Finding the centre of the fairway with his tee shot, Mouw was left with 275-yards into the flag but, striking his approach, the 24-year-old pulled it left and into the massive bunker that runs down the side of the hole.

Sitting at 18-feet deep, the bunker is one of the deepest on the PGA Tour and, striking his third, Mouw did well to get out of it. However, the shot was thinned over the green and, with his chip shot, his fourth, the American put himself back into the bunker.

What followed can only be described as a slight meltdown, as Mouw kept the ball in the bunker for his fifth and sixth shots, with his seventh finishing back over the green. From there, Mouw then chipped it back into the bunker and, for his eighth, laid up to the front of the green.

William Mouw holds his PGA Tour card

Mouw claimed his PGA Tour card via the Korn Ferry Tour Championship

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Now playing nine, another chip over the green followed, before his 10th came to rest on the short grass. Eventually, the PGA Tour rookie would two-putt for an octuple bogey 13, and a triple bogey on the par 3 17th meant he fired a nine-over 81 to sit in 152nd place.

At the other end of the leaderboard, it's Charley Hoffman and Rico Hoey who sit at the top, with the pair 16-under for the tournament. Both men shot a 65 and nine-under 63 to be one shot clear of a three-way tie in third.

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°

Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°

Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1x

