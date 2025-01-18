PGA Tour Player Makes Octuple Bogey 13 At The American Express
William Mouw had a moment to forget at The American Express, with the Korn Ferry Tour graduate making a 13 at the par 5 16th on PGA West's Stadium Course
Golf can be a frustrating game at times, with even the best players on the planet enduring an occasional struggle.
At The American Express on Friday, that's exactly what happened to PGA Tour rookie, Willian Mouw, who produced an octuple bogey 13 at the 16th hole of the PGA West's Stadium Course.
A post shared by PGA TOUR (@pgatour)
A photo posted by on
Finding the centre of the fairway with his tee shot, Mouw was left with 275-yards into the flag but, striking his approach, the 24-year-old pulled it left and into the massive bunker that runs down the side of the hole.
Sitting at 18-feet deep, the bunker is one of the deepest on the PGA Tour and, striking his third, Mouw did well to get out of it. However, the shot was thinned over the green and, with his chip shot, his fourth, the American put himself back into the bunker.
What followed can only be described as a slight meltdown, as Mouw kept the ball in the bunker for his fifth and sixth shots, with his seventh finishing back over the green. From there, Mouw then chipped it back into the bunker and, for his eighth, laid up to the front of the green.
Now playing nine, another chip over the green followed, before his 10th came to rest on the short grass. Eventually, the PGA Tour rookie would two-putt for an octuple bogey 13, and a triple bogey on the par 3 17th meant he fired a nine-over 81 to sit in 152nd place.
At the other end of the leaderboard, it's Charley Hoffman and Rico Hoey who sit at the top, with the pair 16-under for the tournament. Both men shot a 65 and nine-under 63 to be one shot clear of a three-way tie in third.
