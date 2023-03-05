Tour Pro Fears PGA Tour Event Changes Could Lead To LIV Golf Moves

Just mere days after creating a Twitter thread on how “missing cuts is essential for growth as a professional golfer,” Eddie Pepperell has once again taken to Twitter to give his thoughts on the PGA Tour's announced changes to their scheduling for 2024, with the Englishman worried that those who don't qualify for the designated events "will likely give LIV more consideration."

Pepperell, who started the thread with "I have been thinking a bit about these latest PGAT changes and what it could mean for LIV," stated that "I’ve concluded that I think it might embolden them next year."

Some weekend thoughts; Have been thinking a bit about these latest PGAT changes and what it could mean for LIV. And I've concluded that I think it might embolden them..March 4, 2023

The Designated Event Model that is being introduced by the PGA Tour will see select designated tournaments with reduced fields of between 70 to 80 players with no cut. According to Pepperell's tweet though, "next year, effectively 98 players across both LIV and the PGAT are guaranteed to be playing for a LOT of money! And a lot more than everyone else."

He went on to add "we know the 48 on LIV will be fixed (which is just one reason why it sucks). The PGAT will have some access in as we know. If however, and I’m going to use him as an example because of his current PGAT ranking and profile, Tyrell Hatton finishes where he is currently ranked on FedEx, do you think he is now more or less likely to consider an offer from LIV? Given he won’t be in next year's PGAT top 50.

"There will be some very good players with high profiles who won’t finish this season in the top 50 on the FedEx. So if they want to *ensure* they are playing for the top dollars, they will likely give LIV more consideration, IMO."

Thomas Pieters is the latest big name to join LIV Golf (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the LIV golfers who couldn't help but take a jibe at the recent announcement was Richard Bland, who asked "how does this help the so called strategic alliance with the DP World Tour?" Within the Strategic Alliance, the top 10 in the DP World Tour's Order of Merit will automatically receive PGA Tour cards but, according to Pepperell, this doesn't mean they will be shoe-ins for the big tournaments.

"As for guys getting their PGAT cards from DPWT this year, getting into the biggest, most iconic PGAT events has just become even tougher. I haven’t spoken to him, but I suspect this was part of the reason Thomas Pieters decided to join LIV," stated Pepperell in the Twitter thread.

"Add to this the fact that, now the PGAT are reducing fields and removing cuts which should enhance LIV’s argument when it comes to OWGR points, then there will be even less to lose by signing for LIV."

So, what was the 32-year-old's closing remark? Well, according to Pepperell, "I *think* the PGAT had the momentum and the opportunity to leave LIV for dead next year by simply doing what it’s doing this year; offering up tons of money to all the guys on the PGAT. But by attempting to enrich the top guys even more, I think they’ve opened themselves up to the possibility that in 2024 they might well lose some high profile, very good golfers to LIV, who just didn’t have their best 2023."

The thread ends with the Englishman simply stating: "Just some thoughts. Don’t shout at me, I know I’ve probably missed something. Happy weekend."