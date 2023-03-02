Removing Cut 'One Of The Worst Things To Happen' To Golf - Eddie Pepperell

Eddie Pepperell says that LIV Golf and PGA Tour events being played without a cut is the “worst things to happen to the game in the last 12 months” after proposed changes to the big designated events came out.

Rory McIlroy has defended the proposed changes, that he’s been a big part of, which will see the big designated events on the PGA Tour played with a smaller field and also without a halfway cut.

McIlroy says that there will still be “some churn” between the players nearer the bottom of the standings from event to event and year to year, but having the top players around for all four rounds of the tournaments was a commercial necessity.

Those defending the plans also say having the world’s best players fighting it out more often will also be good for the fans and the game, but the move has been met with criticism and even derision in some quarters.

So whether it's LIV or now the PGA Tour, as someone who has played competitively for years now, removing the cut is one of the worst things to happen to the game in the last 12 months. Rant over.March 1, 2023

LIV Golf fans and players such as Ian Poulter and Lee Westwood say it is a copycat move, but just from the sporting aspect within the game of golf, Pepperell thinks it’s a huge mistake.

The Englishman posted a thread on Twitter saying how much missing or making the cut can mean to players and lead to bigger and better things – and how from personal experience playing without a cut led to him “not caring about anything during the final round”.

“Missing cuts is essential for growth as a professional golfer,” Pepperell said.

“We could argue that the top guys who will be playing the elevated events in 2024 have already done all their ‘growing’. But you’d be surprised how much it means to make a cut when your backs up against the wall and you’re struggling. It’s a mini win, and it breeds great things.

“So whether it’s LIV or now the PGA Tour, as someone who has played competitively for years now, removing the cut is one of the worst things to happen to the game in the last 12 months.”