Lee Westwood currently sits on the cusp of a Ryder Cup automatic qualification spot.

Westwood – “There’s More Important Things In Life For Me Than Golf.”

Following his disappointing final round on Sunday, Lee Westwood gave an honest interview on Sky Sports, revealing that he has employed and worked with a psychologist over the few years.

In the interview, the 25-time European Tour winner said: “Three or four years ago golf was meaning to much to me, so I employed a psychologist who I’ve done a lot of work with, and I’ve kind of made it my thing to not make golf important to me anymore.

“I can walk off an 18th green now and I try and forget what’s going on. Once the tournament is over for me, it’s over and you start thinking about what I need to work on in my game and where I may be playing next.

“Right now I don’t know where I will be playing next and that’s the volatility of this week. There’s more important things in life for me than golf.”

With the Ryder Cup getting underway in just two weeks, the European team is set to be finalised on Sunday evening after the completion of the BMW PGA Championship.

But, in what has been a chaotic selection process in determining the remaining automatic spots for team Europe, Lee Westwood has been vocal about it, saying on Friday “players don’t need this week, two weeks before the Ryder Cup.”

After a five-over-par round of 77, he spoke about the event once again, saying: “You want to really come to the BMW PGA and focus on winning. You don’t really want any other things going on in your head and I battled with that all week, I just couldn’t focus on the right things.

“I think I’ve shown enough (good form) over the two-year qualification period. I’m around low 30’s in the world, but I haven’t shown enough form recently in the last few events.

“Although I’ve been playing well I haven’t been able to finish the job off, but I was pleased how I hit the ball today, for the most part but I hit some good shots. My short game was sharp, I chipped in on the 17th.

“Golf is like that, once you think you’re making progress it gives you a good kicking just to let you know who is boss.”