The Golf Monthly columnist says that nobody has ever hit the ball as well as Dustin Johnson...not even Tiger Woods in his prime

Wayne Riley: ‘DJ Better Tee To Green Than Woods In His Prime’

World No.1 Dustin Johnson is arguably the best ball striker in the world right now and is playing better than ever.

Since golf returned last summer, the American has won three official tournaments including his second Major title at The Masters.

The 36-year-old also won his first FedEx Cup in August.

One figure in the golfing world that has seen a lot of Dustin Johnson is Wayne Riley, the Sky Sports commentator and Golf Monthly columnist.

Radar, as he’s known, regularly walks the fairways on the PGA and European Tour for Sky and thinks that DJ is better to tee green than Tiger Woods was in his prime.

“He’s the stand-out favourite every time he tees it up now,” Riley told Golf Monthly.

“It’s quite incredible – we’re in an era where we’ve never had as many world-class players and he’s pulling away at the top.

“For me, the two best players in the world are DJ and JT, but Johnson is far more consistent.

“He hasn’t finished outside the top 12 since July last year and he’s had three wins and three second places since then.

“It’s just ridiculous how good he is.

“Tee to green, Johnson is better than Woods was in his prime.

“Tiger was a great ball-striker in his halcyon years, don’t get me wrong, but people underestimate how good a putter he was.

“Tiger was well above average from tee to green, but DJ is better in that realm.

“Tiger was a better all-round player, of course, but I’ve never seen anyone hit the ball as well as DJ is right now.

“No one has ever hit it so good.”

