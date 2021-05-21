Playing the 13th hole during his second round, JT Poston's ball somehow didn't find the water, coming to rest on one of the sleepers.

WATCH: JT Poston Produces Luckiest Shot Of The Year At PGA Championship

The American had been sat at seven-over-par for the tournament as he played the treacherous par-4 13th.

Hitting a great drive down the centre of the fairway, Poston would push his approach shot right of the green.

With the ball seemingly heading to a watery grave, it miraculously managed to hit the sleeper and roll along the wooden barrier for several yards before coming to rest.

Poston had been struggling during his second round, with four bogies and no birdies putting him four-over-par for the day.

With the 27-year-old well outside the cut mark, he would at least have something to smile about at the 13th, with his ball staying on dry land.

Not only did the ball stay up, but he managed to get up-and-down for his par.

The shot received some reaction on social media, with one user saying: “I’ve benefited from some lucky breaks in my golf game, but JT Poston just got the craziest bit of luck I’ve ever seen #PGAChamp“

Despite a birdie at the par-5 16th, Poston would finish with a double-bogey and a bogey for a final round 78 and a tournament score of nine-over-par.

Although the shot was extremely lucky, it wasn’t quite as lucky as Darren Clarke at the 2005 European Open.