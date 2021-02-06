WATCH: Dustin Johnson Duffs Shot And Still Makes Birdie

World Number One Dustin Johnson showed his class during the third round of the Saudi International, as not even a distraction from a photographer could stop him from making birdie.

WATCH: Dustin Johnson Fats Shot And Still Makes Birdie

Dustin Johnson is one of the in-form players right now, with his worst result a T11 finish at last month’s Sentry Tournament of Champions.

At this week’s Saudi International, the American is yet again in contention for victory, after rounds of 67 & 64 have put him one shot off the lead.

Starting his third round today, Johnson birdied the first hole and followed it up with two pars on the second and third.

After a huge drive on the fourth, the World Number One was left with only 250 yards with his second on the par 5.

As Johnson was on his downswing, however, a photographer distracted him, causing the 36 year-old to fat his shot only 170-yards up the fairway.

It didn’t seem to affect the American though, as he put his wedge shot to five-feet and holed his putt for birdie.

Watch the video below: