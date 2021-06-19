The 23-year-old had been nine-over-par for the tournament, before withdrawing on the 1st hole (his 10th) after getting sand in his eye.

Viktor Hovland Withdraws From The US Open Due To Eye Injury

According to Steve Sands of the Golf Channel, Hovland was warming up before his second round when suddenly sand blew into his left eye, with it eventually becoming too painful after playing 10 holes of his second round.

Watch the video of Hovland withdrawing below:

Hovland had been struggling during his second round at Torrey Pines, with four bogies on his front nine leaving him at seven-over for the tournament.

Playing the 1st hole (his 10th) the Norwegian would then make a double-bogey six to move him to nine-over-par for the tournament and six shots back of the cut line.

The withdraw is the first time that Hovland has missed a cut a Major championship, making seven in a row before the unfortunate eye injury.

Arriving at the event, the 23-year-old had been tipped to do well, with two T3 finishes in four starts putting him among the favourites.

However, he would have to withdraw and remains a doubt to feature at the Travelers Championship, an event he was scheduled to play.

Hovland has endured a strange 2021 so far, at The Players Championship, his mother informed him all the way from Norway of a rules breach involving an incorrect marker placement.

Playing the 15th hole, Hovland had moved his ball marker one putter head to avoid Justin Thomas’ line. However, as he replaced it, he actually moved it one putter head in the wrong direction.