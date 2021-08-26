Stricker Says Koepka And DeChambeau Rivalry “Not Going To Be An Issue” At Ryder Cup

“I talked to Strick for about 25 minutes last week, and we spent about half that time discussing Brooks and Bryson,” Azinger said.

“There’s a chance those two guys could create the greatest rallying cry ever — or the whole thing could become a total pain in the ass.”

2018 captain Jim Furyk, who is one of Stricker’s three assistants this time around, has also weighed in on the debate.

“Personally, I don’t see it as being an issue,” Furyk said.

“I think it’s kind of funny, to be quite honest with you.

“I love all the chatter, love all the noise, love all the crap going on outside.”