We were treated to yet another lengthy playoff on the PGA Tour, with Seamus Power securing his first PGA Tour victory at the Barbasol Championship.

Seamus Power Wins First PGA Title In Mammoth Playoff

The PGA Tour has seen some incredible playoffs over the past month. At the Travelers Championship, Harris English defeated Kramer Hickok at the eighth playoff hole.

The following week, Cam Davis defeated Troy Merritt at the Rocket Mortgage Classic at the fifth playoff hole.

Now, for the third time in four weeks, we see yet another lengthy playoff, with Seamus Power defeating J.T. Poston on the sixth extra hole to win the Barbasol Championship.

With the win, Power now secures a two-year exemption on the PGA Tour, as well as invitations to the PGA Championship and The Players.

“It was an incredible day. I started out knowing I was going to need a low one. To be honest, I didn’t think five-under would be low enough, but I was able to pick one up on the last, squeeze into a play-off and eventually pulled through there.” Said Power.

The Irishman, who produced three birdies over the back-nine to set the clubhouse target at 21-under-par, could only watch as Poston dismantled his lead over the last four holes.

Poston, who’s last victory on the PGA Tour came in 2019, sat three shots clear of Power when he came to the 15th. However, a huge, unlucky blow was dealt to him; with his ball finishing literally millimetres out of bounds.

That would lead to a double-bogey seven, with a three-putt bogey at the next wiping out his lead completely. Parring the last two, he would get into a playoff with the Irishman.

In yet more drama, Power would chip-in at the first playoff hole, with Poston needing to hole a 10-foot birdie putt just to match his rival.

Four pars followed over the next four holes, before the American would find water off the tee on the sixth playoff hole.

Finding the green with his second shot, Power would two putt from 12-foot to secure his maiden PGA Tour title.

With victory, the 34-year-old moves to 69th in the FedEx Cup standings and a career-high 113th in the world.