After 18 years, the Mario Golf series is coming back!

Nintendo Announces Brand New Mario Golf Game

Nintendo has announced a return for the legendary Mario Golf series.

Last seen on the Gamecube back in 2003, Mario will be returning to the fairways later this year in the new game Mario Golf: Super Rush.

In Mario Golf: Super Rush, you’ll be able to play golf with familiar Mushroom Kingdom characters through a variety of lush, scenic courses.

The game is set to feature several local and online multiplayer modes, including Speed Golf, which finds players teeing off at the same time and racing to the green.

The game also features a Story Mode, starring your Mii character as they interact with Mushroom Kingdom characters, compete in golf challenges and earn experience points to power-up stats.

You can even use motion controls by holding the Joy-Con controller as a golf club.

The game is to be released on 25th June, with pre-orders now available on Nintendo eShop.

Watch the Mario Golf: Super Rush trailer below:

Mario Golf debuted in 1999 on the Nintendo 64 before a release on the Gameboy Color.

The most recent instalment, Mario Golf: Toadstool Tour, was released on the Gamecube in 2003.

It received a very positive reception and has been missed by gamers over the last 15 years.

The new cover art for Mario Golf: Super Rush –

Are you excited for the brand new Mario Golf game? Let us know on social media