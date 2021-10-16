Players at the Aramco Team Series in New York have been majorly impressed with the event.

Players Enjoying A Major-Like Atmosphere At Aramco Team Series New York

Alison Lee likes what she’s seen so far at this week’s Aramco Team Series event at Glen Oaks Club in New York… It helps that her team seems to be in really good form.

The 26-year-old American is also a fan of the big atmosphere she has enjoyed at this event “It’s just a great venue, this course is incredible, especially with how everything is set up and how the course plays for us,” says Lee.

“It almost feels like a major. Granted the format is a little bit different, but it’s a well-run event and it’s a lot of fun for us to come and play this.”

Related: “It Was Nerve-Wracking”; Kang Describes Making Aramco Team Series Decision

LET veteran Linda Wessberg likens this event to a major as well.

“These Aramco events are run so well, they could be even better run than a major sometimes,” Wessberg said. “It feels like you’re coming to something special when you arrive here with all the grandstands and the nice setup, the way everything looks.”

The 41-year-old appreciates the team aspect of this tournament as well “I played the Solheim Cup which is fun and I think there should be more of these team events,” Wessberg said.

“We play individually every week and it gets quite lonely out here. Coming together as a group for three days is awesome and you get to know somebody a lot better. So I think it’s a great opportunity to get to know more ladies.”

Related: Players Enjoying Walk-On Music At Aramco Team Series

The timing of this event was fortuitous with no LPGA tournament this week and last week’s being close by.

Lee thinks a number of her fellow LPGA stars made the effort to play this week because of Glen Oaks’ proximity to last week’s Founder’s Cup in New Jersey, just over an hour’s drive away.

“It was definitely convenient with us coming a short drive over from last week,” Lee said.