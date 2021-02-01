Xander Schauffele said "the talk amongst the boys isn't great," whilst Rory McIlroy said it seemed like a storm in a teacup

“Pisses Us Off” – Pros React To Reed Rules Controversy

Patrick Reed’s drop on the 10th hole in round three of the Farmers Insurance Open was a huge talking point this weekend.

It was the biggest discussion point on the broadcast, on ‘Golf Twitter’ and with tour pros alike.

Lanto Griffin said it “pisses us off,” whilst Rory McIlroy, who was also questioned over a similar ruling, said it seemed like “a bit of a storm in a teacup.”

Xander Schauffele said that “the talk amongst the boys isn’t great,” and that Reed is “protected” by the PGA Tour.

Tony Finau said that “all the procedures that they went through were proper.”

Reed himself said that he was told by a rule official that he was “textbook” and “perfect” in taking the drop, with the PGA Tour also happy with Reed’s conduct.

Here’s what Griffin, McIlroy, Schauffele and Finau had to say:

Lanto Griffin

“I mean, it’s tough. Golf’s a game of sportsmanship and it’s tough to put us in the spot to call him out because we weren’t there, but at the end of the day I think 99 percent of the golfers out here, if it’s in question one way or the other, they’re going to go the other way, not taking a drop, it didn’t cross, that type of deal.

“So it’s tough to see, it’s sad, kind of pisses us off, but it’s the way it is. Hopefully something changes and come to a conclusion.”

Rory McIlroy

“I was sort of giving, without seeing that video, giving Patrick the benefit of the doubt because it seemed to me like it was a bit of a storm in a teacup.

“You’re trying to deal with the info that you have at that time, and the info that Patrick had at that time was the ball hadn’t bounced and the info that I had at that time was the same, and I went down and on my life that ball of mine was plugged, it was in its own pitch mark, so I took relief. And again, I went on from there.”

Xander Schauffele

“I didn’t search for the videos, I just have heard talk amongst the boys out here.

“I would not put myself and create a situation like that. That’s kind of — I wouldn’t.

“If my ball’s embedded, I usually will wait and call someone and kind of wait until everyone’s on the same page, wait to look at video. So I try to avoid situations like that just for that reason.

“No [I wouldn’t have picked up the ball]. I would wait for an official. You can put a tee in the ground and check your ball.

“I mean, he did everything by the book according to the official and everyone stood by there.

“Obviously the talk amongst the boys isn’t great, I guess, but he’s protected by the Tour and that’s all that matters, I guess.”

Tony Finau

“I’ve never been in a situation like that.

“You know, it’s a fickle game we play these days with cameras following us around every shot, so I know the Tour and Patrick looked at the video and whatever comes of it will.

“Yeah, at the present time, the circumstances they were in, I think all the procedures that they went through were proper.

“The official deemed that it was an embedded golf ball, so he took his club length and took relief.”