No Kenya Open TV Coverage Due To “Logistical Difficulties”

You may have stuck on the telly today to find yourself confused as to why there is no European Tour golf on.

Sky Sports shows every single European Tour event live, although there have been some difficulties this week in Kenya.

Day one of the Magical Kenya Open is not being shown live on TV due to “logistical difficulties,” beyond European Tour Productions’ control.

The broadcaster hopes to be able to film and show live coverage from the final three rounds, although they have given no guarantees.

It is unclear as to what the said logistical difficulties are, which are affecting the world live feed meaning the tournament is not being broadcast anywhere on Thursday.

“Due to intervening facility logistical difficulties beyond our control, we will unfortunately be unable to deliver live world feed coverage of the first day of the Magical Kenya Open presented by Johnnie Walker on Thursday 18th March 2021,” European Tour Productions said.

“We are working to resolve the situation as soon as possible, and hope to be in a position to deliver live coverage to you on Friday, Saturday and Sunday as normal. We will of course keep you updated with any relevant developments.

“The tournament will get under way as planned. If possible we will do our best to provide news coverage with the few facilities we have, so please look out for media hub alerts as ever. We sincerely regret any inconvenience caused.”

The tournament takes place for the second year on the European Tour after being a Challenge Tour event previously.

Guido Migliozzi defends the title he won in 2019, with last year’s tournament not taking place to due Covid-19.

Karen Country Club in Nairobi hosts the tournament and it will also host next week’s Kenya Savannah Classic presented by Absa as well.