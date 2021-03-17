The World Champions Cup will feature Europe, USA and World teams made up of golfing legends

New Senior Ryder Cup-Inspired Event Launched

The PGA Tour has unveiled a new senior Ryder Cup/Presidents Cup style event, featuring Team USA, Team Europe and Team World.

The event will feature three teams of six, with Jim Furyk captaining the Americans, Darren Clarke captaining the Europeans and Ernie Els captaining ‘Team World’, the equivalent of the Presidents Cup’s Internationals.

All three captains will be playing captains, and the tournament’s Chairman will be seven-time PGA Tour winner and commentator Peter Jacobsen.

Known as the World Champions Cup, the event is set to be played in the fall/autumn of 2022 over three days.

It will be contested over ‘one of America’s great golf courses’, with the format set to be twice-daily nine hole matches featuring team and singles play, with points being earned for each hole won in each match.

Big name players who could compete alongside Furyk, Els and Clarke include the likes of Phil Mickelson, Colin Montgomerie, Retief Goosen, Bernhard Langer, Padraig Harrington, Vijay Singh and Miguel Angel Jimenez.

It is the brainchild of sports media and marketing firm Intersport, which was also behind the launch of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2019.

“International team golf events have provided me with some of my greatest golf memories,” Ernie Els said.

“I have spent my career competing in global golf championships and supporting the growth of the game across the world. It’s a great honor to be named the captain of Team World for the inaugural World Champions Cup.”

“I am excited to lead Team USA and recapture the great global team championships I have been fortunate enough to enjoy during my career,” Jim Furyk said.

“For more than 20 years, I have been competing against Ernie and Darren, and I look forward to having the chance to captain Team USA and play against them in the World Champions Cup.”

“I am extremely proud to be named captain of Team Europe for the inaugural playing of the World Champions Cup,” Darren Clarke said.

“To be selected along with Jim and Ernie, two of golf’s all-time great players, is an honor. I have been fortunate to compete in many global team events, but I am as excited about captaining and playing in the World Champions Cup as I ever have been throughout my career.”