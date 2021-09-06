After her team's defeat at the Solheim Cup, Jessica Korda took to Twitter to respond to a comment from the 25-time European Tour winner.

“Low Blow… Be Better… You’re Better” – Jessica Korda Responds To Lee Westwood

The Solheim Cup produced some outstanding action over the three days, with team Europe eventually running out 15-13 winners and retaining the trophy.

However, it wouldn’t be a Solheim Cup without some controversy, and, among the high quality action, we saw just that on the very first day.

Putting for eagle, Nelly Korda left her putt overhanging the hole. As the American sunk to her knees, her opponent, Madelene Sagstrom, threw the ball back to her.

As play moved on, a rules official (Missy Jones) came over to the players and stated that Korda’s ball should have been given 10 seconds on the lip to see if it would drop, as a result, team USA won the hole and eventually, the match.

Obviously the Twittersphere was sent into near meltdown over the incident, with a number of individuals from the golfing world voicing their opinion over social media.

One of those was Ian Finnis, caddie to Tommy Fleetwood, with Finnis tweeting: “Listened again and the caddy had it perfectly right!! ‘Don’t do sh*t like this again!! It wasn’t even hanging over the hole.”

After the tweet, Lee Westwood responded, saying: “Some people will be able to look in the mirror this morning and some people won’t.”

The comment, which was made on the 5th September, has now been responded to by none other than Nelly’s sister, Jessica, with Korda replying: “Low blow @WestwoodLee.. be better.. you’re better..”

Korda, who had defeated Charley Hull 3&1 in the Solheim Cup singles only a matter of hours earlier before the comment, seemed to get a few responses to the remark.

One user responded saying: “Westwood hasn’t said anything bad here. He is talking about the referee, not Nelly,” with a couple of other users coming out in support of the 28-year-old.