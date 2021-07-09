After completing her second round at the Aramco Team Series, Lexi Thompson revealed how much of a part her havapoo dog, Leo, has played in her life.

Lexi Thompson – “My Dog Saved My Life”

Bursting onto the scene when she qualified for the Women’s US Open as a 12-year-old, Lexi Thompson is one of the game’s biggest stars.

However, in 2018, the American decided to take a break from the game, sighting a number of personal reasons.

Since her return, Thompson has secured two LPGA Tour victories. One of the main reasons for her successful return actually lies in her havapoo dog, Leo.

“When I’m home I love hanging out with my family and friends, but when I’m on the road I go back and hang with my dog. He is my best friend and he saved my life and he’s just amazing, so I’m very grateful that he came into my life.”

According to reports, pets can play a huge part in your mental health, with both dogs and cats reducing stress, anxiety, and depression.

Thompson says that: “no matter what I shoot, this guy is giving me kisses no matter what.”

It’s been proven that pets can also ease loneliness, an important factor in a time where self-isolation at events is often mandatory.

It’s not just Thompson who brings their pet pooch with them to events, Michelle Wie often brings her dog Lola to tournaments, as does Jessica Korda with her dog Foxy.