Jon Rahm: Think Twice About Betting On Me At The Masters

Jon Rahm has warned golf bettors to think twice about backing him at The Masters due to the upcoming birth of his first child.

The Spaniard says that his wife Kelly Cahill is due between 10th-12th April, which happen to be the third round, final round and Monday after The Masters.

He is teeing it up at the WGC-Match Play this week and says he is ready to leave if he gets the call, even if it comes nine holes into the final.

“I’m not going to disclose too much. All I can say is if anybody’s thinking of a betting on me on the Masters, maybe think about it twice because there’s a chance I have to just turn around and leave that week,” Rahm said.

“As far as I’m concerned, Kelly and the baby are doing great, so it is approaching.

“I mean, she is due April 10th to the 12th. So that’s her due date, so yeah, it’s coming up.

“I hear all kinds of stories, right, from people saying, oh, first one is always late, two people say, well, no, mine were early, this and that. So I don’t know.

“I’m excited about it. I’m trying to take it one day at a time.

“And I can tell you I’m ready to go at any moment’s notice, to be honest.

“If it happens today, I can go to the hotel and be gone quick. So happy about it. That’s all I can say.

“If I knew it, if I could give anybody a timeline, I would, but nobody knows. So I’m just hoping everything goes well.

“I’ve said it before; if I have to leave any event, I’ll leave. If I have to leave this week, hopefully it doesn’t come when I’m in the final and I just have to leave after nine holes. I mean, that would be unfortunate for the winner, but it is what it is.

“Being a father is much more important than any golf event would ever be, so that’s my head right now.

