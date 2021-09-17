Jon Rahm Reveals He Is “Run Down” After Rollercoaster Season

The Spaniard has twice tested positive for Covid-19 this year

Jon Rahm says he is a little “run down” from the 2021 season after he withdrew from this week’s Fortinet Championship Pro-Am with illness.

The World No.1, who is playing in his 19th tournament of the year, has twice tested positive for Covid-19 since May.

The first positive test came at the Memorial Tournament whilst he was six clear with 18 holes to play, and the second positive test meant he was forced to withdraw from the Olympics.

He also won his first Major title at the US Open in June, two months after welcoming his first child in April.

The Spaniard says he is okay after a stomach issue, although his comments will be slightly worrying for European Ryder Cup captain Padraig Harrington ahead of next week’s match at Whistling Straits.

“I’m just a little run down from the season,” Rahm said at this week’s Fortinet Championship in California.

“I was having a hard time focusing given the fact that I haven’t had a solid meal since Tuesday morning.

“Maybe having a little bit too much good rich food Monday and Tuesday just did it for my stomach.

“I heard there’s a stomach virus going on, but I feel okay.

“I’ve dealt with worse. A lot of people have played with worse.

“Tiger Woods won a US Open with a broken knee, so I’m okay.”

Rahm is set to be Europe’s talisman at Whistling Straits where he makes his second Ryder Cup appearance.

His debut at Le Golf National in 2018 was highlighted by a victory in the singles over Tiger Woods.

The 26-year-old has had another stunning season, featuring his maiden Major title at the US Open, although he missed out on the PGA Tour Player of the Year award to FedEx Cup champion Patrick Cantlay.

“Finishing runner-up doesn’t feel too good,” he said.

“I felt like I played good enough to be able to earn that title, but unfortunate situations like the one at Memorial cost me, right?

“Had I been able to play, maybe win it, I think it would have tipped the balance towards myself.

“Maybe even play in the Olympics, have a good showing and maybe even earn a medal could have tipped the balance as well.

“It’s tough, you know, but I can say when you’ve won four times in a year, you’re FedEx Cup champion, it’s a very deserving honor, so I’m pretty sure I know Patrick deserves it, but I’ll get my chance.”