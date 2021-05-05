Ian Poulter took to Instagram to respond to the memo about the PGA Tour's Pace of Play Policy, which sees him placed on the Observation List.

Ian Poulter Responds To PGA Tour’s Slow Play Inclusion

Ian Poulter shared an email he received from the PGA Tour with his Instagram followers via his story on Tuesday, stating that he is now on the PGA Tour’s Observation List.

The Observation List relates to PGA Tour’s Pace of Play Policy, whereby players can’t take longer than an average of 45-seconds per stroke over a ten-tournament rolling period.

Poulter exceeded the 45-second average allowed by 0.569 seconds.

When placed on the Observation List, players must play all of their shots within 60 seconds.

Though the PGA Tour keeps the list confidential, Poulter proceeded to share the memo alongside his own accompanying text.

The memo stated: “Using individual stroke data from Shotlink, we have identified you as a player with an overall average of 45 seconds or more.

“This places you on the Observation List for this week’s Wells Fargo Championship.

“Your overall per stroke average is 45.569 seconds up from 44.773 seconds going into the Valspar Championship last week.”

Poulter responds to the slow play offence in typical Poulter fashion, sharing the screenshotted message on his Instagram story alongside his own thoughts.

“I apologise to whomever I am playing with this week,” Poulter wrote.

“This is the first time ever I have been told I am 0.569 of a second slow.

“Sounds like some F1 cars.

“If I play out of turn I am sorry, if I’m ready I’m hitting.”

Poulter enters this week’s Wells Fargo Championship with his 16-year-old son as his caddie, which he also announced on Instagram last week.

The Brit finished T21 at his most recent tournament in April and May’s Valspar Championship, ending five under par for the week.

His last PGA Tour win came in 2018, when he beat Beau Hossler in a playoff at the Houston Open.