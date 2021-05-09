Garrick Higgo secured his third European Tour title with a dominant six shot victory at the Canary Islands Championship.

Garrick Higgo Cruises to Canary Islands Victory

Higgo has dominated during the Canary Islands swing, picking up three top-10 finishes, including two victories.

The young South African has loved his three weeks in Spain, finishing an outstanding 68 under-par for the three events!

Starting his final round at the Canary Islands Championship with a two shot lead, Higgo produced a birdie at the opening hole.

Despite a bogey at the second, he went onto birdie the third and then the sixth to move into a commanding four shot lead.

Then came the shot of the tournament at the par-3 seventh, with the 21-year-old finding the bottom of the cup for his first professional hole in one.

After his ace, Higgo birdied the eighth, 11th and 12th to give himself a monster eight shot lead with six holes to go.

With another birdie at the 15th, the South African moved to 28-under-par, and was only one shot away from the European Tour’s lowest 72-hole score of 29-under par, set by Ernie Els in 2003.

A disappointing bogey at the 16th put him two shots back of the record, with an up-and-down par at the 17th meaning he would need an eagle at the par-5 18th to tie the record.

Unfortunately the 21-year-old couldn’t muster up the eagle, eventually settling for par and a six shot victory.

With the win, Higgo now moves up to fifth in the Race to Dubai rankings and becomes the quickest South African player to win three European Tour titles.

Speaking after his round, the South African said: “It’s amazing, I’m feeling really tired but I’m so happy and thankful.

“Leading from the start isn’t easy, especially as it was my first time and in this game anything can happen, but it’s awesome to have the South African guys out here. They’ve really taken me under their wing.”