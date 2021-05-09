Garrick Higgo produced a stunning hole-in-one during his final round of the Canary Islands Championship to extend his lead at the top.

WATCH: Garrick Higgo Makes Hole In One At Canary Islands Championship

Garrick Higgo is currently in the form of his life, with three top-10 finishes in his last three starts, including victory at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open only two weeks ago.

The young South African had been four shots clear of the field as he approached the 158-yard par-3 seventh hole.

Playing similar to the second round, Higgo’s tee shot never left the flag, pitching just short of the pin and bouncing in for his first professional hole in one.

Watch the video below:

The 21-year-old, who sat three shots clear after the third round, had started his final day well, making a birdie at the opening hole.

Despite a bogey at the next, he would birdie the third and sixth to sit at two-under-par for the day.

Producing an ace at the par-3 seventh, Higgo has now made four eagles and a hole in one in his last 26 holes!

Not only did the 21-year-old make a hole in one, but he would then follow it up with yet another birdie at the tricky eighth hole, moving him to 25-under-par for the tournament.

