Danny Willett Tests Positive For Coronavirus

The Englishman has received a positive test and pulled out of the Players Championship this week.

Englishman and former Masters champion Danny Willett has withdrawn from The Players Championship this week after testing positive for the Coronavirus.

So far in 10 weeks on the PGA Tour 2021, seven players have been forced to withdraw from events due to positive in-home or on-site tests. Willett is the latest and is the first player since Padraig Harrington at the AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am last month to test positive.

Taken as part of the PGA Tour’s weekly protocols, Willett is another big name to withdraw this week with Brooks Koepka also doing so with a knee sprain.

A PGA Tour statement read: “PGA Tour member Danny Willett has withdrawn from The Players Championship after testing positive for Covid-19.

“Willett will have the PGA Tour’s full support throughout his self-isolation period under CDC (Centers for Disease Control) guidelines.”

Before Willett’s positive test, PGA Tour Commissioner Jay Monahan confirmed the testing of players would continue for the foreseeable future at a press conference before The Players Championship.

He said: “Like we’ve done every step of the way, we’re going to rely on CDC guidance, and our programs are going to be subject to the approval of our partners in every community where we play.

“I think as players become vaccinated, as our constituents become vaccinated – we’re hopeful that everybody will – but we will continue to provide testing for the foreseeable future, and hopefully, as we get to a high percentage of our players that have been vaccinated, we can start to pull back from the program that we know it as of today.

“It’s hard to determine when that will be, but clearly we see light at the end of the tunnel, and the conversations we’re having with players and with everybody in our ecosystem have been very positive. I think players are eager to get vaccinated and are certainly studying this.”