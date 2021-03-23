The PGA Tour returns to the Dominican Republic this week for the second time this season... Who will win?

Corales Puntacana Resort And Club Championship Betting Tips 2021

For the second time in the 2021 PGA Tour season, Corales Puntacana Resort and Club in the Dominican Republic plays hosts.

Hudson Swafford won the event back in September by a single stroke from Tyler McCumber, although he comes into the week off the back of five consecutive missed cuts.

So who do we think will win in the Dominican Republic? Check out our tips below:

Thomas Pieters 4 points each way at 18/1 with 888Sport

The Belgian comes into this week as one of the star names and is in form with a 13, T15 and T10 in his last three starts. Needs a good year to get back into the Ryder Cup side, which he is more than capable of making. He is without a win since August 2019 so well overdue for a player of Pieters’ talent. BET NOW

Charles Howell III 3 points each way at 30/1 with Bet365

‘Chucky three sticks’ as he’s known has been one of the game’s most consistent players over the past two decades, and he comes into this week fresh off of a T9 finish at The Players Championship – making him very tempting at 30/1. He’s a quality player and could pick up his 4th PGA Tour title this week. BET NOW

Lucas Herbert 2 points each way at 60/1 with 888Sport

The Aussie is long odds this week and definitely has the ability to win in this field considering his Dubai Desert Classic triumph last year. Herbert made the cut at the Honda Classic last week so is clearly playing some good stuff. BET NOW

Graeme McDowell 1 point each way at 100/1 with Bet365

G Mac would love to be on the Ryder Cup team so needs to start winning, and where better than Puntacana, where he won in 2019? The Northern Irishman missed the cut last week at the Honda but he did shoot a superb 69 on Friday – evidence that his game may be trending. BET NOW New Customers Only. 18+ T&C Apply BeGambleAware