Challenge Tour Pro Shoots 58 To Make History At Swiss Challenge

Spain's Alejandro Del Rey posted the record score on day two of the Swiss Challenge

Alejandro Del Rey had himself a day in the second round of the Challenge Tour’s Swiss Challenge.

After posting an opening two-over 74, the Spaniard made an enormous move up the leaderboard, mixing eight birdies and three eagles in a 14-under-par 58.

Yes, you read that correct.

The 23-year-old World No. 392 took apart the course at Golf Saint Apollinaire in France, getting off to a hot start with five birdies in his opening six, before turning supernova around the turn.

An eagle at the ninth took Rey out in 29 and that was backed up with a birdie and back-to-back eagles in an astounding four-hole stretch that catapulted him to 12-under for 12 holes.

With six to go and one of the rarest feats in golf well within his grasp, it would’ve been easy to buckle under the pressure, but the Spaniard added further gains at 14 and 15 before closing it out with three pars to achieve what very few professional golfers could ever dream of.

Nobody has ever posted a lower score on a major golf tour in Europe, with Oliver Fisher’s 59 at the 2018 Portugal Masters the previous best.

And amazingly, such an effort wasn’t even good enough to take him to the top of the pile heading into the weekend.

At 12-under, Rey is currently in a tie for second, one behind clubhouse leader Lukas Nemecz, with a chunk of the field still on the course.

With just two events after this before the Rolex Challenge Tour Final, the Spaniard, who currently sits 60th in the order of merit, will be hoping to maintain this form having missed six of his last eight cuts.

Rey has one professional win to his name that came at the 2020 Alps Tour’s Open de la Mirabelle d’Or.