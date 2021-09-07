Catriona Matthew won't continue as European captain for the 2023 Solheim Cup, despite winning the last two tournaments

“It’s Time For Someone Else To Have A Go” – Catriona Matthew Rules Out Third Captaincy

Catriona Matthew has stated that she won’t captain Europe in the Solheim Cup again, after she became the first European captain to beat the United States twice.

The Scot captained Europe for their win over USA at Gleneagles in 2019, before her team retained the title with a 15-3 victory at Inverness Club in Ohio.

However, Catriona Matthew claims she won’t return for a third European captaincy at the 2023 tournament, which Finca Cortesin Golf Club in Spain will host.

“It’s time for someone else to have a go”, Matthew stated.

“I’m so proud of this team, at the end of the day I don’t hit any shots. It’s really up to them. They’re the ones that won it. They deserve all the credit, so thank you, team. You made me look good.

“It’s over to someone else now. We have so many good past players, and I think everyone deserves their chance to be captain.”

Matthew played in nine Solheim Cups throughout her career, though she wasn’t as successful as when she was captain, winning just three times.

Regardless, the Solheim Cup is clearly a special event for the Scot, and her two wins in as many tournaments as captain will certainly have helped.

“I was lucky enough to play in nine and I’ve captained two, and I’ve had a fantastic time.

“It’s the best week I’ve had every two years and to have been involved with it now for over 20 years… well, I’m sure I’ll be there in Spain watching.”

“I think winning is even sweeter as a captain actually. It’s certainly more nerve-racking watching. It’s all down to the team really, it’s if they play well, so all hats off to them.”

Victory at Inverness Club is just the second European triumph on US soil since the tournament’s inception in 1990.

Europe have, though, now won four of the last six Solheim Cups.

For the departing European captain, winning this time around is perhaps more impressive than the one in Scotland a couple of years ago.

“Obviously two years ago at Gleneagles in Scotland was fantastic, but this time in America we were up against it. The Americans were a fantastic team this year. They played hard.”