Brooks Koepka Confirms He Will Play Ryder Cup After Injury Scare

The four-time major winner will feature at the 2021 Ryder Cup after overcoming a wrist injury

Brooks Koepka has overcome a wrist injury sustained at the Tour Championship and will play in next week’s Ryder Cup, he has confirmed.

Koepka, 31, revealed the news to Golfweek on Wednesday having been a doubt after hitting a tree root while playing East Lake’s 10th hole during the third round of the FedEx Cup finale.

The American was forced to withdraw, sparking immediate speculation about his participation at Whistling Straits, but that can now be put to bed.

“I’ll be there. I’m good to go,” Koepka told Golfweek in a text message. “I’m feeling good. Been doing my rehab, doing everything I need to do to be ready for the Cup. I’ll be there ready to play.

“When I hit the root I thought it was a stinger and my wrist was feeling weird. I lost feeling to my elbow for a bit.

“Feeling came back from my elbow to mid-forearm two minutes later, but from mid-forearm to hand was kind of numb.

“The MRI showed us some stuff and just making sure it’s calmed down and got everything worked out.

“Grip pressure has gotten back to normal. Some ice, some rest, some soft tissue work and some rehab and we’re good to go.”

While Koepka, eight-time PGA Tour winner and World No. 9 insists he is ready and able, question marks remain about his desire to tee it up in the biennial contest that has been dominated by Europe since the mid-90s.

In an interview with Golf Digest, the four-time major winner called the Ryder Cup “a bit odd” and admitted he struggles with its “demanding” nature.

That led to Paul Azinger, four-time Ryder Cup player and 2008’s winning captain, saying Koepka should “relinquish” his spot in the team to be replaced by someone who loves it.

On the back of his feud with Bryson DeChambeau, this will give Padraig Harrington and his side extra encouragement that they can topple a formidable-looking American line-up.

This will be Koepka’s third Ryder Cup, having represented Team USA in 2016 and ‘18. His overall record is 4-3-1.