Brooke Henderson shot a final round 67 to win the LA Open by one shot from Jessica Korda.

Brooke Henderson Wins LA Open

The Canadian secured her 10th LPGA Tour title at the LA Open on Saturday, with the 23-year-old managing a four-under-par final round to win by just one stroke.

Henderson had started the day four shots back of overnight leader Jessica Korda, but two birdies in her first five holes halved the deficit.

A bogey at the sixth was then cancelled out by a birdie at the seventh as the Canadian began to challenge the leaders.

The 23-year-old would then go on an incredible run of three birdies in four holes, including a chip-in at the 12th.

Making her sixth birdie of the day at the 14th, Henderson had managed to pull out a huge three shot lead over the field.

With a clear margin, Henderson’s nearest challenger, Korda, was enduring a poor day that saw her struggling at two-over-par for her round.

It seemed that Henderson would cruise to the title, but victory is never easy, and a bogey at the 17th cut her lead to only two shots playing the final hole.

The 23-year-old was then put under even more pressure as Korda struck her approach shot to eight-feet at the par-3 last.

Henderson, who hadn’t won on the LPGA Tour in nearly two years, couldn’t follow Korda, striking her approach shot over the green, finishing on the downslope.

Faced with a tricky chip shot, the Canadian would hit a classy chip to a few feet, meaning Korda would have to hole her putt to apply any pressure.

The American would step up and roll it in, but Henderson wouldn’t buckle; tapping in for a par, much to the delight of her and her caddie.

Speaking after her round, Henderson said: “I think, as I age, I’m getting more nerves,” she joked, “but I was just really happy with how I went out today. I was a lot of shots back, but I just said to myself to keep the same game plan and try to make as many birdies as I could.

“The 18th was definitely very clutch. That is not where I wanted that tee shot to be, so to be able to get up and down there for the win was really cool; especially after Jessica [Korda] made such a great shot and put a lot of pressure on me to make par.

“I feel like I’ve been playing really solid golf and just haven’t had the victory in what feels like a really long time now; so, to be able to get across the line and get the tenth win on the LPGA Tour is really incredible. I’m just really happy and just really excited.”