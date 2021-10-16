On a warm second day at New York’s Glen Oaks Club, a number of big names appeared at the top of the Aramco Team Series leaderboard.

Big Names Shine On Second Day Of NYC Aramco Team Series

In the individual aspect of the tournament, world number one Nelly Korda produced an impressive 6-under par 66, including a hole-out eagle at the fourth, to take the lead at 9-under-par, just one shot ahead of fellow countrywoman, Alison Lee.

Korda understandably felt happy with her play, saying “I’ve been consistent and am just putting a lot better. I’ve been trying to hit it closer and eradicate mistakes. That has been the goal.

“The golf course is really nice. It’s narrow, there’s undulations and you have to think out here. I like the event, it’s easier going out there and it’s easy-going as you’re not just playing for yourself. (The format is) new but I enjoy it a lot and you get to bond with the girls you play with.”

Speaking of bonding, the leading team of Bronte Law, Kelsey Macdonald, and Amy Boulden have been good friends for many years, and Law is delighted with their play as a team in this event.

“My team played great out there” Law said. “I am so lucky that I got to have both Kelsey and Amy in my group, it’s really a dream come true for me as we’re such good friends.

“I really like this event and to see them play well, there’s no reason that they won’t be able to contend in an LPGA event with the way that they were playing this week,” she added.

The format of three pros and one amateur for the team portion seems a popular one among players. Linda Wessberg likes it so much she almost wishes there was no individual component to affect their play.

“It would be good to be able to see how different this event would be if we didn’t have the individual component,” she said.

“If you’re on a par 5 and you realise you have a mediocre lie, it would be fun to go ahead and go for it without worrying about your individual score; we could take the risk for the good of the team.

“In the end, we have to be more careful and think of our own score. It would be fun to see if that would make it different.”