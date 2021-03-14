Antoine Rozner holed a 60-foot putt at the 72nd hole to win the Qatar Masters by just a single shot.



Antoine Rozner Holes Unbelievable Putt To Win Qatar Masters

Antoine Rozner holed a putt of a lifetime at the very last hole to claim his second European Tour title at the Qatar Masters.

Rozner had started the day three shots back of overnight leader Darren Fichardt, but four birdies in his first seven holes catapulted the Frenchman into a tie for the lead.

Related: Antoine Rozner What’s In The Bag?

However, a bogey at the seventh would put him one shot back going into the back nine. With Fichardt struggling at one-over-par for his round, Rozner soon had a new challenger in the form of Guido Migliozzi.

Migliozzi had started his day six shots behind overnight leader Fichardt, but two birdies catapulted the Italian up the leaderboard as other players were yet to tee off.

Consecutive birdies at the sixth and seventh meant a four-under-par front nine for the 24-year-old, who was around four to five holes ahead of the final groups.

With birdies at the 11th and 16th, the Italian would shoot a joint best round of the day and set the clubhouse target at seven-under-par.

Related: How Niall Horan Is Helping To Change The Game Of Golf

Rozner, who was sat on the target line, had a pretty mundane back nine, making eight consecutive pars before teeing up on the 18th. The Frenchman would now need a par to force a playoff or a birdie to take the title.

Finding the left rough with his drive, Rozner hit his approach shot onto the green, leaving himself an unlikely 60-foot putt for the win.

Striking the putt, the ball never left the hole, rolling into the bottom of the cup for his first birdie on the back nine and a second European Tour victory in only his 29th start.

Speaking to Sky Sports after his round, Rozner said: “It’s unreal. I didn’t hole anything today and to make the biggest putt of my career on the last is amazing.

“Playing in the wind is very tough: it gets into your mind, you get tired and you can’t give up on anything. But me and my caddie did an amazing job, the conditions suited me really well this week.”

Related: How To Calculate Distance In The Wind

Commenting on becoming the fastest Frenchman to win twice on the European Tour, Rozner said: “It’s so early in my career, it’s only my second year on Tour, but I’m playing great and I’m excited to see what the future holds for me. It’s very promising.”

Overnight leader, Fichardt, struggled on the final day, with three bogies in a five-hole stretch ultimately costing the South African dearly. He finished level-par for his round and one shot back of winner Rozner.