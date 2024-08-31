Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Three
Scottie Scheffler leads at the halfway point of the PGA Tour's finale, as the World No.1 hopes to cap off his incredible 2024 with a $25 million win
After 36 holes at East Lake Golf Club, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads, with the American sitting at 21-under-par and four shots clear of fellow countryman, Collin Morikawa.
Because of the format of the Tour Championship, Scheffler did begin the tournament at 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele and, through 36 holes, it's Scheffler who is on course to finish his excellent 2024 season strongly, as the World No.1 is in pole position to scoop the $25 million first prize.
As mentioned, Morikawa is Scheffler's nearest challenger, as the two-time Major winner fired a round of the week 63 on Friday to move to 17-under. One shot back of Morikawa is Schauffele, who carded an impressive 64 himself to be 16-under.
Going into Saturday, it's clear that a three horse race is forming between Scheffler, Morikawa and Schauffele, with Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark and Adam Scott sat in a share of fourth spot at 12-under.
All three are nine behind going into the weekend and will need to go low to form any sort of challenge to the leaders. Rounding out the top 10 is Sam Burns at 11-under, whilst Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama are nine-under, some 11 shots back off the lead.
Below, we take a look at the tee times for round three of the Tour Championship.
Tour Championship Tee Times - Round Three
EDT (BST)
- 12.11pm (5.11pm): Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
- 12.22pm (5.22pm): Viktor Hovland, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
- 12.33pm (5.33pm): Byeong Hun An, Robert MacIntyre
- 12.44pm (5.44pm): Sepp Straka, Keegan Bradley
- 12.55pm (5.55pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge
- 1.11pm (6.11pm): Aaron Rai, Russell Henley
- 1.22pm (6.22pm): Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
- 1.33pm (6.33pm): Matthieu Pavon, Justin Thomas
- 1.44pm (6.44pm): Taylor Pendrith, Shane Lowry
- 1.55pm (6.55pm): Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy
- 2.11pm (6.11pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg
- 2.22pm (6.22pm): Sam Burns, Tony Finau
- 2.33pm (6.33pm): Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott
- 2.44pm (6.44pm): Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala
- 2.55pm (6.55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
How To Watch The Tour Championship In The US
All times EDT
Saturday 31st August: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
Sunday 1st September: 12.00pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 1.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Tour Championship In The UK
All times BST
Saturday 31st August: 5.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)
Sunday 1st September: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly's many buyers' guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
