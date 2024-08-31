Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Three

Scottie Scheffler leads at the halfway point of the PGA Tour's finale, as the World No.1 hopes to cap off his incredible 2024 with a $25 million win

Scottie Scheffler hits an approach into the final hole at East Lake Golf Club
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

After 36 holes at East Lake Golf Club, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads, with the American sitting at 21-under-par and four shots clear of fellow countryman, Collin Morikawa.

Because of the format of the Tour Championship, Scheffler did begin the tournament at 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele and, through 36 holes, it's Scheffler who is on course to finish his excellent 2024 season strongly, as the World No.1 is in pole position to scoop the $25 million first prize.

As mentioned, Morikawa is Scheffler's nearest challenger, as the two-time Major winner fired a round of the week 63 on Friday to move to 17-under. One shot back of Morikawa is Schauffele, who carded an impressive 64 himself to be 16-under.

Going into Saturday, it's clear that a three horse race is forming between Scheffler, Morikawa and Schauffele, with Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark and Adam Scott sat in a share of fourth spot at 12-under.

All three are nine behind going into the weekend and will need to go low to form any sort of challenge to the leaders. Rounding out the top 10 is Sam Burns at 11-under, whilst Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama are nine-under, some 11 shots back off the lead.

Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler shake hands on the 18th green at East Lake

Morikawa and Scheffler during round two at East Lake

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, we take a look at the tee times for round three of the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship Tee Times - Round Three

EDT (BST)

  • 12.11pm (5.11pm): Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk
  • 12.22pm (5.22pm): Viktor Hovland, Christiaan Bezuidenhout
  • 12.33pm (5.33pm): Byeong Hun An, Robert MacIntyre
  • 12.44pm (5.44pm): Sepp Straka, Keegan Bradley
  • 12.55pm (5.55pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge
  • 1.11pm (6.11pm): Aaron Rai, Russell Henley
  • 1.22pm (6.22pm): Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 1.33pm (6.33pm): Matthieu Pavon, Justin Thomas
  • 1.44pm (6.44pm): Taylor Pendrith, Shane Lowry
  • 1.55pm (6.55pm): Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy
  • 2.11pm (6.11pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg
  • 2.22pm (6.22pm): Sam Burns, Tony Finau
  • 2.33pm (6.33pm): Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott
  • 2.44pm (6.44pm): Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala
  • 2.55pm (6.55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

How To Watch The Tour Championship In The US

All times EDT

Saturday 31st August: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 1st September: 12.00pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 1.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Tour Championship In The UK

All times BST

Saturday 31st August: 5.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 1st September: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

