After 36 holes at East Lake Golf Club, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads, with the American sitting at 21-under-par and four shots clear of fellow countryman, Collin Morikawa.

Because of the format of the Tour Championship, Scheffler did begin the tournament at 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele and, through 36 holes, it's Scheffler who is on course to finish his excellent 2024 season strongly, as the World No.1 is in pole position to scoop the $25 million first prize.

As mentioned, Morikawa is Scheffler's nearest challenger, as the two-time Major winner fired a round of the week 63 on Friday to move to 17-under. One shot back of Morikawa is Schauffele, who carded an impressive 64 himself to be 16-under.

Going into Saturday, it's clear that a three horse race is forming between Scheffler, Morikawa and Schauffele, with Sahith Theegala, Wyndham Clark and Adam Scott sat in a share of fourth spot at 12-under.

All three are nine behind going into the weekend and will need to go low to form any sort of challenge to the leaders. Rounding out the top 10 is Sam Burns at 11-under, whilst Tony Finau and Hideki Matsuyama are nine-under, some 11 shots back off the lead.

Morikawa and Scheffler during round two at East Lake (Image credit: Getty Images)

Below, we take a look at the tee times for round three of the Tour Championship.

Tour Championship Tee Times - Round Three

EDT (BST)

12.11pm (5.11pm): Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk

Billy Horschel, Chris Kirk 12.22pm (5.22pm): Viktor Hovland, Christiaan Bezuidenhout

Viktor Hovland, Christiaan Bezuidenhout 12.33pm (5.33pm): Byeong Hun An, Robert MacIntyre

Byeong Hun An, Robert MacIntyre 12.44pm (5.44pm): Sepp Straka, Keegan Bradley

Sepp Straka, Keegan Bradley 12.55pm (5.55pm): Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge

Akshay Bhatia, Tom Hoge 1.11pm (6.11pm): Aaron Rai, Russell Henley

Aaron Rai, Russell Henley 1.22pm (6.22pm): Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood

Patrick Cantlay, Tommy Fleetwood 1.33pm (6.33pm): Matthieu Pavon, Justin Thomas

Matthieu Pavon, Justin Thomas 1.44pm (6.44pm): Taylor Pendrith, Shane Lowry

Taylor Pendrith, Shane Lowry 1.55pm (6.55pm): Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy

Sungjae Im, Rory McIlroy 2.11pm (6.11pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg

Hideki Matsuyama, Ludvig Aberg 2.22pm (6.22pm): Sam Burns, Tony Finau

Sam Burns, Tony Finau 2.33pm (6.33pm): Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott

Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott 2.44pm (6.44pm): Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala

Xander Schauffele, Sahith Theegala 2.55pm (6.55pm): Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

How To Watch The Tour Championship In The US

All times EDT

Saturday 31st August: 1.00pm-3.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 2.30pm-7.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

Sunday 1st September: 12.00pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 1.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Tour Championship In The UK

All times BST

Saturday 31st August: 5.30pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Golf), 8.00pm-12.00am (Sky Sports Main Event)

Sunday 1st September: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)