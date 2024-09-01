Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four

Scottie Scheffler leads by five with a round of the PGA Tour's finale remaining, as the World No.1 hopes to cap off his incredible 2024 with a $25 million win

With just 18 holes of the 2024 Tour Championship remaining, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads on 26-under-par - five strokes clear of fellow countryman, Collin Morikawa.

Because of the format of the Tour Championship, Scheffler began the tournament at 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele. And, through 54 holes, it's Scheffler who is on course to finish his excellent 2024 season strongly and claim the $25 million first prize.

While Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland carded the low rounds of the day on Saturday via a 65, Scheffler and Sahith Theegala managed the next best tally. That helped Scheffler build his lead from Morikawa as the other US Olympian carded a 67 to sit on 21-under while Theegala is back on 17-under.

While the race for the title is barely even a two-horse event, much of the chasing pack will be hoping to grab the $7.5 million check for finishing third, with $6 million handed out to fourth and $5 million to fifth. As it stands, Theegala is the man they're all trying to overhaul as Xander Schauffele starts fourth and Wyndham Clark in a tie for fifth alongside Adam Scott.

The Open Champion stumbled his way to a level-par round of 71 on Saturday while Clark and Scott both fired 68.

Rory McIlroy is back in a share of 10th after beginning the tournament at East Lake on four-under and carding consistent rounds of 69, 69, and 68 so far. The only man to have won the FedEx Cup three times has four top-10 finishes in his past five seasons and will be hopeful of maintaining that record on Sunday.

Below are all 30 players' final-round tee times for the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Georgia.

Tour Championship Final Round Tee Times

ET (BST)

  • 10:21am (3:21pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge
  • 10:32am (3:32pm): Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
  • 10:43am (3:43pm): Aaron Rai, Robert MacIntyre
  • 10:54am (3:54pm): Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia
  • 11:05am (4:05pm): Tony Finau, Sepp Straka
  • 11:21am (4:21pm): Byeong Hun An, Tommy Fleetwood
  • 11:32am (4:32pm): Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon
  • 11:43am (4:43pm): Taylor Pendrith, Justin Thomas
  • 11:54am (4:54pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley
  • 12:05pm (5:05pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg
  • 12:21pm (5:21pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
  • 12:32pm (5:32pm): Sam Burns, Shane Lowry
  • 12:43pm (5:43pm): Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott
  • 12:54pm (5:54pm): Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele
  • 1:05pm (6:05pm): Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

How To Watch The Tour Championship In The US

All times ET

Sunday 1st September: 12.00pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 1.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Tour Championship In The UK

All times BST

Sunday 1st September: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)

