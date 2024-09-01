Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four

With just 18 holes of the 2024 Tour Championship remaining, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads on 26-under-par - five strokes clear of fellow countryman, Collin Morikawa.

Because of the format of the Tour Championship, Scheffler began the tournament at 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele. And, through 54 holes, it's Scheffler who is on course to finish his excellent 2024 season strongly and claim the $25 million first prize.

While Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland carded the low rounds of the day on Saturday via a 65, Scheffler and Sahith Theegala managed the next best tally. That helped Scheffler build his lead from Morikawa as the other US Olympian carded a 67 to sit on 21-under while Theegala is back on 17-under.

While the race for the title is barely even a two-horse event, much of the chasing pack will be hoping to grab the $7.5 million check for finishing third, with $6 million handed out to fourth and $5 million to fifth. As it stands, Theegala is the man they're all trying to overhaul as Xander Schauffele starts fourth and Wyndham Clark in a tie for fifth alongside Adam Scott.

The Open Champion stumbled his way to a level-par round of 71 on Saturday while Clark and Scott both fired 68.

Collin Morikawa and Scottie Scheffler shake hands on the 18th green at East Lake (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rory McIlroy is back in a share of 10th after beginning the tournament at East Lake on four-under and carding consistent rounds of 69, 69, and 68 so far. The only man to have won the FedEx Cup three times has four top-10 finishes in his past five seasons and will be hopeful of maintaining that record on Sunday.

Below are all 30 players' final-round tee times for the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Georgia.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Tour Championship Final Round Tee Times

ET (BST)

10:21am (3:21pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge

Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge 10:32am (3:32pm): Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel

Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel 10:43am (3:43pm): Aaron Rai, Robert MacIntyre

Aaron Rai, Robert MacIntyre 10:54am (3:54pm): Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia

Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia 11:05am (4:05pm): Tony Finau, Sepp Straka

Tony Finau, Sepp Straka 11:21am (4:21pm): Byeong Hun An, Tommy Fleetwood

Byeong Hun An, Tommy Fleetwood 11:32am (4:32pm): Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon

Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon 11:43am (4:43pm): Taylor Pendrith, Justin Thomas

Taylor Pendrith, Justin Thomas 11:54am (4:54pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley

Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley 12:05pm (5:05pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg

Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg 12:21pm (5:21pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im

Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im 12:32pm (5:32pm): Sam Burns, Shane Lowry

Sam Burns, Shane Lowry 12:43pm (5:43pm): Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott

Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott 12:54pm (5:54pm): Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele

Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele 1:05pm (6:05pm): Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa

How To Watch The Tour Championship In The US

All times ET

Sunday 1st September: 12.00pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 1.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)

How To Watch The Tour Championship In The UK

All times BST

Sunday 1st September: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)