Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Four
Scottie Scheffler leads by five with a round of the PGA Tour's finale remaining, as the World No.1 hopes to cap off his incredible 2024 with a $25 million win
With just 18 holes of the 2024 Tour Championship remaining, it's Scottie Scheffler who leads on 26-under-par - five strokes clear of fellow countryman, Collin Morikawa.
Because of the format of the Tour Championship, Scheffler began the tournament at 10-under, two ahead of Xander Schauffele. And, through 54 holes, it's Scheffler who is on course to finish his excellent 2024 season strongly and claim the $25 million first prize.
While Shane Lowry and Viktor Hovland carded the low rounds of the day on Saturday via a 65, Scheffler and Sahith Theegala managed the next best tally. That helped Scheffler build his lead from Morikawa as the other US Olympian carded a 67 to sit on 21-under while Theegala is back on 17-under.
While the race for the title is barely even a two-horse event, much of the chasing pack will be hoping to grab the $7.5 million check for finishing third, with $6 million handed out to fourth and $5 million to fifth. As it stands, Theegala is the man they're all trying to overhaul as Xander Schauffele starts fourth and Wyndham Clark in a tie for fifth alongside Adam Scott.
The Open Champion stumbled his way to a level-par round of 71 on Saturday while Clark and Scott both fired 68.
Rory McIlroy is back in a share of 10th after beginning the tournament at East Lake on four-under and carding consistent rounds of 69, 69, and 68 so far. The only man to have won the FedEx Cup three times has four top-10 finishes in his past five seasons and will be hopeful of maintaining that record on Sunday.
Below are all 30 players' final-round tee times for the 2024 Tour Championship at East Lake Golf Club, Georgia.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Tour Championship Final Round Tee Times
ET (BST)
- 10:21am (3:21pm): Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Tom Hoge
- 10:32am (3:32pm): Chris Kirk, Billy Horschel
- 10:43am (3:43pm): Aaron Rai, Robert MacIntyre
- 10:54am (3:54pm): Keegan Bradley, Akshay Bhatia
- 11:05am (4:05pm): Tony Finau, Sepp Straka
- 11:21am (4:21pm): Byeong Hun An, Tommy Fleetwood
- 11:32am (4:32pm): Patrick Cantlay, Matthieu Pavon
- 11:43am (4:43pm): Taylor Pendrith, Justin Thomas
- 11:54am (4:54pm): Viktor Hovland, Russell Henley
- 12:05pm (5:05pm): Rory McIlroy, Ludvig Åberg
- 12:21pm (5:21pm): Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im
- 12:32pm (5:32pm): Sam Burns, Shane Lowry
- 12:43pm (5:43pm): Wyndham Clark, Adam Scott
- 12:54pm (5:54pm): Sahith Theegala, Xander Schauffele
- 1:05pm (6:05pm): Scottie Scheffler, Collin Morikawa
How To Watch The Tour Championship In The US
All times ET
Sunday 1st September: 12.00pm-1.30pm (Golf Channel/Peacock), 1.30pm-6.00pm (NBC/Peacock)
How To Watch The Tour Championship In The UK
All times BST
Sunday 1st September: 5.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Golf), 7.00pm-11.00pm (Sky Sports Main Event)
Jonny Leighfield is our Staff News Writer who joined Golf Monthly just in time for the 2023 Solheim Cup and Ryder Cup. He graduated from the University of Brighton with a degree in Sport Journalism in 2017 and spent almost five years as the sole sports reporter at his local newspaper. During his time with Golf Monthly, Jonny has interviewed several stars of the game, including Robert MacIntyre, Ian Poulter, and Lee Westwood. An improving golfer himself, Jonny enjoys learning as much about the game as he can and is hoping to reach his Handicap goal of 18 at some stage. He attended both the 150th and 151st Open Championships and dreams of attending The Masters one day.
-
-
'I Didn't Even Go To Try And Save My Card' - DP World Tour Pro Shares How He Skipped Q-School After Losing His 'Identity'
After putting himself in contention at the 2024 British Masters, Brandon Stone revealed how he recovered from feeling like he "wasn't good enough' to compete on tour back in 2022
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Niklas Norgaard Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Danish Golfer
Discover more about DP World Tour player Niklas Norgaard via these 12 facts regarding his life and career so far
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Jordan Spieth Confirms Successful Surgery On Long-Standing Wrist Injury
The three-time Major winner confirmed on social media that he has had surgery on his left wrist after being bothered by it for over 15 months
By Mike Hall Published
-
How The 2024 Tour Championship Leaderboard Would Look Without The Staggered Start
Going into Sunday, it's Scottie Scheffler who comfortably leads the Tour Championship but, without the staggered start, would it look any different?
By Matt Cradock Last updated
-
Tour Championship Tee Times: Round Three
Scottie Scheffler leads at the halfway point of the PGA Tour's finale, as the World No.1 hopes to cap off his incredible 2024 with a $25 million win
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Ted Scott’s 2024 Earnings Could Exceed $5m If Scottie Scheffler Wins FedEx Cup - More Than World No.1 Nelly Korda
Scottie Scheffler's looper is on track to receive a huge bump in his earnings for 2024 if the World No.1 can close out victory at East Lake
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Scottie Scheffler Sets New 40-Year PGA Tour Record At Tour Championship
The World No.1 opened up a healthy lead after round one of the Tour Championship - creating a little slice of history along the way
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Luke Kwon Finishes Top Of The Golf Influencers With Victory At Inaugural PGA Tour Creator Classic
The YouTube star saw off Wesley Bryan, Sean Walsh and Roger Steele to claim the trophy after an eventful inaugural tournament on the back nine at East Lake
By Mike Hall Published
-
Why PGA Tour Have Introduced Internal Out Of Bounds For Tour Championship
An internal out-of-bounds call has put paid to the plans of players, including Scottie Scheffler, to use an alternate route on the 18th at the Tour Championship - but why has it made the decision?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Jay Monahan Gives Update On ‘Complex’ PGA Tour/PIF Talks
The PGA Tour commissioner wouldn’t be drawn on the specifics of negotiations between the PGA Tour and PIF but insisted progress is being made
By Mike Hall Published