Buick LPGA Shanghai Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn In China?
Take a look at the full prize purse for the Buick LPGA Shanghai event, which takes place at Sheshan Golf Club
The LPGA Tour is in China this week, with the Buick LPGA Shanghai marking a four-week stretch of events in Asia.
Taking place at Sheshan Golf Club, Jeeno Thitikul is the defending champion of the tournament, which has seen a significant prize money increase over the 2025 edition of the event.
Last year, $2.2 million was up for grabs but, 12 months on, there is a $1 million increase, with $3.2 million on the table for those in the field.
In fact, the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament prize purse is the largest of the four Asian events, where Hye-Jin Choi leads by a single stroke going into the final round.
If the South Korean were to get over the line, she would pocket $480,000, while the runner-up secures a shade over $300,000.
Check out the full prize purse breakdown for the Buick LPGA Shanghai event below...
Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Breakdown
|
Position
|
Prize Money
|
1st
|
$480,000
|
2nd
|
$301,760
|
3rd
|
$218,880
|
4th
|
$169,280
|
5th
|
$136,320
|
6th
|
$111,680
|
7th
|
$93,120
|
8th
|
$81,600
|
9th
|
$73,280
|
10th
|
$66,880
|
11th
|
$61,760
|
12th
|
$57,600
|
13th
|
$54,080
|
14th
|
$50,880
|
15th
|
$48,000
|
16th
|
$45,440
|
17th
|
$43,200
|
18th
|
$41,280
|
19th
|
$39,680
|
20th
|
$38,400
|
21st
|
$37,120
|
22nd
|
$35,840
|
23rd
|
$34,560
|
24th
|
$33,280
|
25th
|
$32,000
|
26th
|
$30,720
|
27th
|
$29,440
|
28th
|
$28,160
|
29th
|
$26,880
|
30th
|
$25,600
|
31st
|
$24,320
|
32nd
|
$23,040
|
33rd
|
$21,760
|
34th
|
$20,480
|
35th
|
$19,520
|
36th
|
$18,560
|
37th
|
$17,600
|
38th
|
$16,640
|
39th
|
$15,680
|
40th
|
$14,720
|
41st
|
$13,760
|
42nd
|
$12,800
|
43rd
|
$11,840
|
44th
|
$11,200
|
45th
|
$10,560
|
46th
|
$9,920
|
47th
|
$9,280
|
48th
|
$8,640
|
49th
|
$8,160
|
50th
|
$7,776
|
51st
|
$7,456
|
52nd
|
$7,200
|
53rd
|
$6,976
|
54th
|
$6,784
|
55th
|
$6,624
|
56th
|
$6,464
|
57th
|
$6,336
|
58th
|
$6,208
|
59th
|
$6,112
|
60th
|
$6,016
|
61st
|
$5,920
|
62nd
|
$5,856
|
63rd
|
$5,792
|
64th
|
$5,728
|
65th
|
$5,664
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Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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