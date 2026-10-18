Buick LPGA Shanghai Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn In China?

The LPGA Tour is in China this week, with the Buick LPGA Shanghai marking a four-week stretch of events in Asia.

Taking place at Sheshan Golf Club, Jeeno Thitikul is the defending champion of the tournament, which has seen a significant prize money increase over the 2025 edition of the event.

Thitikul defeated Minami Katsu in a playoff to earn victory in 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, $2.2 million was up for grabs but, 12 months on, there is a $1 million increase, with $3.2 million on the table for those in the field.

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In fact, the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament prize purse is the largest of the four Asian events, where Hye-Jin Choi leads by a single stroke going into the final round.

If the South Korean were to get over the line, she would pocket $480,000, while the runner-up secures a shade over $300,000.

Choi is searching for a first LPGA Tour win of her career (Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full prize purse breakdown for the Buick LPGA Shanghai event below...

Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally Position Prize Money 1st $480,000 2nd $301,760 3rd $218,880 4th $169,280 5th $136,320 6th $111,680 7th $93,120 8th $81,600 9th $73,280 10th $66,880 11th $61,760 12th $57,600 13th $54,080 14th $50,880 15th $48,000 16th $45,440 17th $43,200 18th $41,280 19th $39,680 20th $38,400 21st $37,120 22nd $35,840 23rd $34,560 24th $33,280 25th $32,000 26th $30,720 27th $29,440 28th $28,160 29th $26,880 30th $25,600 31st $24,320 32nd $23,040 33rd $21,760 34th $20,480 35th $19,520 36th $18,560 37th $17,600 38th $16,640 39th $15,680 40th $14,720 41st $13,760 42nd $12,800 43rd $11,840 44th $11,200 45th $10,560 46th $9,920 47th $9,280 48th $8,640 49th $8,160 50th $7,776 51st $7,456 52nd $7,200 53rd $6,976 54th $6,784 55th $6,624 56th $6,464 57th $6,336 58th $6,208 59th $6,112 60th $6,016 61st $5,920 62nd $5,856 63rd $5,792 64th $5,728 65th $5,664