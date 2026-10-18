Buick LPGA Shanghai Money Payout 2026: How Much Will The Winner Earn In China?

Take a look at the full prize purse for the Buick LPGA Shanghai event, which takes place at Sheshan Golf Club

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Jeeno Thitikul holds the Buick LPGA Shanghai trophy
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The LPGA Tour is in China this week, with the Buick LPGA Shanghai marking a four-week stretch of events in Asia.

Taking place at Sheshan Golf Club, Jeeno Thitikul is the defending champion of the tournament, which has seen a significant prize money increase over the 2025 edition of the event.

Jeeno Thitikul hits a driver off the tee

Thitikul defeated Minami Katsu in a playoff to earn victory in 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Last year, $2.2 million was up for grabs but, 12 months on, there is a $1 million increase, with $3.2 million on the table for those in the field.

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In fact, the Buick LPGA Shanghai tournament prize purse is the largest of the four Asian events, where Hye-Jin Choi leads by a single stroke going into the final round.

If the South Korean were to get over the line, she would pocket $480,000, while the runner-up secures a shade over $300,000.

Hye-Jin Choi watches a shot into the green

Choi is searching for a first LPGA Tour win of her career

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Check out the full prize purse breakdown for the Buick LPGA Shanghai event below...

Buick LPGA Shanghai Prize Money Breakdown

Swipe to scroll horizontally

Position

Prize Money

1st

$480,000

2nd

$301,760

3rd

$218,880

4th

$169,280

5th

$136,320

6th

$111,680

7th

$93,120

8th

$81,600

9th

$73,280

10th

$66,880

11th

$61,760

12th

$57,600

13th

$54,080

14th

$50,880

15th

$48,000

16th

$45,440

17th

$43,200

18th

$41,280

19th

$39,680

20th

$38,400

21st

$37,120

22nd

$35,840

23rd

$34,560

24th

$33,280

25th

$32,000

26th

$30,720

27th

$29,440

28th

$28,160

29th

$26,880

30th

$25,600

31st

$24,320

32nd

$23,040

33rd

$21,760

34th

$20,480

35th

$19,520

36th

$18,560

37th

$17,600

38th

$16,640

39th

$15,680

40th

$14,720

41st

$13,760

42nd

$12,800

43rd

$11,840

44th

$11,200

45th

$10,560

46th

$9,920

47th

$9,280

48th

$8,640

49th

$8,160

50th

$7,776

51st

$7,456

52nd

$7,200

53rd

$6,976

54th

$6,784

55th

$6,624

56th

$6,464

57th

$6,336

58th

$6,208

59th

$6,112

60th

$6,016

61st

$5,920

62nd

$5,856

63rd

$5,792

64th

$5,728

65th

$5,664
Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock
Staff Writer

Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.

Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.

Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?

Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°

Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°

Irons: TaylorMade P7CB

Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°

Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero

Ball: Titleist Pro V1

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